What does Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries) ?

Focus on the talent of Nina Dobrev, lead actress of the fantasy series “Vampire Diaries”. Since he left the series for the CW to navigate to other horizons, the young man has not been idle !

Nina Dobrev in the light

Nina Dobrev has several strings to his bow. Especially sports, she excels in dance and gymnastics, and he speaks several languages, including Bulgarian and French. From his years of adolescence, the young person is seen in a few films, but is struggling to be noticed. However, in 2006, she landed a recurring role on the small screen in the series canadian Degrassi : the next generation. Two years later, he decided to dedicate himself completely to his career as an actress and becomes Chloe, sensual drama worn by Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried.

However, it was in 2009 that the fame of the actress explodes. In fact, she is chosen to play the main female character of the series Vampire Diariesadapted from the book Diary of a vampire L. J Smith. The young man lends his traits to Elena Gilbert, a high school girl who falls under the spell of the mysterious Stefan Salvatore – but also of his twin brother, Damon. In the heart of a love triangle its more addictive that the heroine must also deal with some of the revelations are hair-raising in its past and the presence of supernatural beings in the small town of Mystic Falls.

Throughout the series, the actress portrays multiple roles, corresponding to the double of your character. Thus, stresses in the partition of the poisonous Katherine Pierce, but also in the role of Tatia Petrova in the spin-off the show, The Original. A dangerous exercise, but the success that you just sit their playing characteristics. In addition, the reality of the meeting of the fiction, and Nina Dobrev enters into a romantic relationship with one of his co-stars, the handsome Ian Somerhalder. A romance that is never going to be, unfortunately, not in time. After seven years of good and loyal services, the actress, without a doubt wanting to see something moreleave Vampire Diaries during a episode particularly tearleaving his classmates to carry the series through to its conclusion.

On all fronts

The young woman take the way out of the darkness of the room in the interpretation of one of the key roles of Cry The Girla year before the release of season 6 of the phare programme of The CW. In this slasher comic and goalthe answer is given to Taissa Farmiga and Alexander Ludwig (The vikings). In 2016, revolves xXx : Reactivatedwith Samuel L. Jackson, Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose (Batwoman). His performance in this film canadian action that earned him a the nomination for the Teen Choice Awards. Subsequently, the young woman re-appear one last time in the skin of Elena Gilbert for the last episode Vampire Diaries. It is also shown in an episode of the very good series Workaholics. And can be found in the cast of a thriller horror title Flatlinerswith Ellen Page, as well as in the comedy My shot for the night, my ex and I with Domnhall Gleeson.

The actress continues to multiply the projects. In 2018, it is the poster The list of our dreamswith Maisie Williams, and Asa Butterfield, but also For the love of dogsnext to Eva Longoria ! Side of the series, Nina Dobrev portrays the main role of the comedy Famissued on CBS in the year 2019. Unfortunately, the series is not renewed. This cancellation is not an obstacle, however, the young of win the Teen Choice Award best actress in a comedy series for her performance !

The fantastic stand-by

Very recently, held the trio at the head of the drama Run This Town, in which she plays a journalist who picks up a ball of gold in a policy wormy. Nina Dobrev is also the heroine of Lucky Daya thriller franco-canadian excited. You will soon be able to discover in the historical drama The Redeeming Love Ofat the time of the gold rush.

Always on the big screenoccurs and plays the role of Wren Pepper in Sick Girl. The film revolves around a young woman who tries to be closer to her childhood friends lost sight. But a small lie not slow to take enormous proportions, and it is embedded in a exciting adventure !