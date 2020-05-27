what hair cut to adopt ?

You have the round face and you do not know which haircut to adopt ? Zoom in on these hairstyles that will help refine your pretty little face.

“A woman who cuts the hair is a woman that is about to change life” said Coco Chanel. But choosing the hairstyle appropriate is not so simple. Before taking the plunge, it is essential to study the shape of his face to avoid faux pas. Fortunately, there are a few basics to harmonize all this.

Plump cheeks and strokes a little childish, people with round face sometimes have the air of real babies. The problem ? The round faces lack structure. Then find the hairstyle ideal may be complicated. The objective of the hairstyle will then be to lengthen the face. To get there, here are some tips to adopt.

What haircut to refine a round face ?

The good news is that a round face can withstand all lengths. However, some are more favorable to refine the face than others. Thus, it is better to focus on the hairstyles of volume, a square or even cut very short.

What square for a round face ?

The square is the hairstyle perfect ! Go for a gradient and don’t be afraid to wave your hair to add volume to your mane and avoid the lifeless. Luckily, the short bob is a part of the headline trends of the year.

In fact, some celebrities have understood it well. Emma Stone or even Marion Cotillard have both already opted for a square blur while Selena Gomez chose the mid cut-long-curly who comes to sharpen his round cheeks.

The square plunging may also be a good solution to refine a round face. The sides elongated this hairstyle will come and hide your cheeks and your cheekbones. Shorter at the back, it will put your neck in value and beautify your port head. Lucy Hale has to fall for this hair to elongate her face childlike.

Anyway, exit the square too smooth ! You will understand, if you have a round face, your main asset, that is the volume. Choose a cut uncombed, wild ! In case of doubt, do not hesitate to use our celebrity, or better, to consult a hairdresser hair stylist who will know how to best advise you.

What is the short cut for a round face ?

The short cut is part of these hairstyles perfect for round faces. The ideal is that it is very short, so a pixie or coupe garçonne. Very feminine, they will not weigh down your face.

But don’t panic. If you want to keep a bit of length, it is possible. But be sure to keep your weight only on the top of the head. You will then be able to wear your lashes folded on the front, curly on top, or folded back towards the rear.

What hairstyles to avoid when you have a round face ?

If no cutting of hair is prohibited, some of which may not benefit the round faces. Thus, it is better to avoid wearing very long hair, bangs straight hairstyles that are too stringent or the line in the middle. The more your hair will be unstructured most the round lines of your face will be blurred.