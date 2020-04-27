What happened in chapter 3 and 4 of ‘The Last Dance’ from the Chicago Bulls?

Chapters 3 and 4 of the documentary of Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance” introduced this April 26 in the united States by ESPN .

The documentary, which consists of 10 parts, delves into the dynasty the Chicago Bulls built in the last championship of 1997-1998. The Bulls allowed an NBA team Entertainment follow the team throughout the season, and part of the material has never been seen part of this series.

In addition, ESPN spoke with over 100 people close to the team and personalities that experienced the success of the team, exploring all angles of the phenomenon of Jordan.

Here are the topics that generated conversation on social networks about what happened in the chapter 3 and 4.

Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons created a MONSTER by the name of Michael Jordan!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 27, 2020

So Basically the Jordan Rule for the Pistons was FUCK HIM UP!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 27, 2020

There is an urgent need computer as these Pistons in this era.#TheLastDance — mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) April 27, 2020

The Pistons’ Jordan Rules were enough for Mike to put on 15 pounds to fight their physicality 💪#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/wG35JskiNu — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

“You can show me anything you want. It’s no way you can convince me I wasn’t an a–hole.” -MJ on Isiah Thomas #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/0v2ArzrghL — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman

We need another #30For30 about 48 hours of Rodman in Las Vegas.#TheLastDance — mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman has always felt comfortable doing the bad of the movie… but below the stick… another story. #TheLastDance — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) April 27, 2020

One of the most recognizable people ever, from one of the greatest dynasties ever, was just walking around and partying in Las Vegas for 48 hours in the middle of the NBA season while they were trying to win their 6th title?! What a time to be alive. Imagine that today. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 27, 2020

AGENDA

-Episodes 1 and 2: Monday 20 April

-Episodes 3 and 4: Monday, April 27

-Episodes 5 and 6: Monday, may 4

-Episodes 7 and 8: Monday, may 11

-Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, may 18

Get ready to see “The Last Dance”

