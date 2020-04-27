What happened in chapter 3 and 4 of ‘The Last Dance’ from the Chicago Bulls?

Chapters 3 and 4 of the documentary of Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance” introduced this April 26 in the united States by ESPN .

The documentary, which consists of 10 parts, delves into the dynasty the Chicago Bulls built in the last championship of 1997-1998. The Bulls allowed an NBA team Entertainment follow the team throughout the season, and part of the material has never been seen part of this series.

In addition, ESPN spoke with over 100 people close to the team and personalities that experienced the success of the team, exploring all angles of the phenomenon of Jordan.

Here are the topics that generated conversation on social networks about what happened in the chapter 3 and 4.

– Isaiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons have created a MONSTER with the name Michael Jordan!!!

– So basically the Rule of Jordan was to break it!!!

– Rule Jordan had the Pistons was enough for Mike to rise to 15 pounds to battle it out against your fitness style

– “I can show you what you want. There is nothing that can convince me that he (Isaiah) was not a cretin”.

Dennis Rodman

One of the most easy to recognize, one of the best dynasties in the history, walked quietly and going on a holiday to Las Vegas for 48 hours in the middle of a season of NBA, while trying to win his sixth title!?

What a time to be alive.

Imagine that today.

AGENDA

-Episodes 1 and 2: Monday 20 April

-Episodes 3 and 4: Monday, April 27

-Episodes 5 and 6: Monday, may 4

-Episodes 7 and 8: Monday, may 11

-Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, may 18

