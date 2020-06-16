It is the 12 of June, and here is what happened today in the history of pop music

– In 1990, Mariah Carey released her first self-titled album. With hits like “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Vision of Love”, the album of 11 consecutive weeks in the The billboard 200. It’s going to be the #1 in Canada.

– In 2007, Canada Post impressions of the stamps which pay tribute to the stars of canadian music, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Anne Murray and Paul Anka.

– In 1992, the pop singer Tommy Page and his co-workers Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block was found guilty of a breach of copyright. Percy Sledge said that the visit to the Page “I’ll Be Your Everything” would have copied his song of 1975 of the same name.

– In 1984, the british singer Howard Jones, who had spent his childhood in the city of Ottawa, is the release of his first album, Human’s Libthe united States and incanada. The album contains the hit “New Song”.

– In 1999, Jennifer Lopez’s rise to the top of the The billboard Hot 100 with “If you had My Love” during the first five weeks.

– In 1979, Robin Miriam Carlsson was born in Stockholm, Sweden, At the age of 12 years, he recorded the theme song for a television program, and Swedish, and will be discovered by a star of the pop music of the country. Under the name Robyn, is releasing eight albums and has hits like “Show Me Love” and “Dancing on My Own.”

Original Article What Happened on June 12 In the History of Pop Music by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio