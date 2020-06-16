What happened to the actresses of Pretty Little Liars ?

From the judgment of the series Pretty Little Liars, the actresses of the series are more discrete. In 2017, we say goodbye to Aria, Hanna, Emily, Alison and Spencer. What happens with the 5 stars of the series for the past three years ?

The career of Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Sasha Pieterse

Since I came out of the series Pretty Little LiarsAshley Benson has had a couple of functions. The actress of 30 years will be the poster of The Birthday Cake, a thriller with Ewan McGregor, in the year 2020. It was also possible to see in It the Smell of Roxie Rotten. It is in this film in which the young actress has made to the knowledge of Cara Delevingne in which she fell in love. The two young women have formed a pair of follow-up to the 2018 in the spring of 2020.

Lucy Hale at his side is thethe actress of Pretty Little Liars who has had the use of the time, the most loaded. The actress of 30 years has the main role in two new series. The first, Life Sentence, was not renewed after its first season, issued in the year 2018. From the year 2020, she plays the heroine of the series Katy Keene, whose adventures are drawn from the comic book publisher Archie Comics. After leaving Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has been in a relationship with the players Riley Smith and Ryan Rottman.

Sasha Pieterse has never really left the world of Pretty Little Liars. Who was the mysterious Alison DiLaurentis has joined the cast of the series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists until the year 2019, cancelled after one season. She is married with her boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer in 2018 in Iceland. The couple announced expecting their first child in may of 2020.

The private life of Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario

Shay Mitchell, who played the beautiful Emily Fieldshas played in two programs : the series That in the year 2019, but also the series Dollface by 2020. It has also been launched in parallel to a YouTube channel in which she speaks of her daily life. She has kept an online diary during your pregnancy. Shay Mitchell was necessary, in effect, to share in his suffering at the time of your miscarriage with his followers, but also his joy for the birth of your baby. The actress of 33 years, and the reporter Matte Babel, in fact, have welcomed their first child, Atlas Noa Babel, in October of 2019.

Troian Bellisario on her side away from shooting to focus on her family life. In couple since 2009, with actor Patrick J. Adams, was married in the year 2016 in California. In October 2018, the actress of 34 years has given birth to a daughter : Aurora. If it was the poster of Bernadette, has disappeared in the year 2019, Troian Bellisario has preferred to devote himself to his family life, in the last few years.

Each actress has taken off since the end of Pretty Little Liars.