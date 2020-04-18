What happened to the spin-off “Martin” involving Tischina Arnold?

Martin is one of the sitcoms the most popular in the history of television. Starring Martin Lawrence, the series has followed the radio host based in Detroit, Martin Payne, then he was sailing in the love and the life with his beautiful Gina, and their friends. Fun and lightweight, while offering a glimpse into a rich black culture, the show has been revered by fans and critics throughout its five-year period (1992 to 1997).

Due to the success of the show, the show runners have decided to continue with a series of derivative, which focused on Pam and her new job as a frame-record A&R. A pilot for the new series titled “Goin’ For Mine “was included in last season and showed what fans could expect to go forward. But the series never materialized. How come?

(L-R) Martin Lawrence and Tischina Arnold | Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage; Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan

Why the spin-off “Martin” has not taken place

Speaking to the entertainment site, Electronic Urban Report, in 2017, Arnold said that the network had finally changed his mind and had decided not to go forward with the fallout.

“The networks are constantly changing opinion. And they have a different opinion, ” she explained. “There are a lot of great shows and a lot of good drivers who have not been recruited. At the time, it was like: “Oh yeah, this is great. This would be a no-brainer. “But, you know, this is how the industry is capricious. You never know.”

“There is no precise reason as to why I was not explained why, but this is one of those things. It could be anything. This could have been a budget. It could be that they change the composition. It could be anything. You never know. I keep it always in motion… It’s just one of those things. You never know. You never know, ” she continued.

Even if it was disappointing, Arnold has picked up the pace. She said she considered it “water under the bridge” and said that the fact that she was even considered for a spin-off proved that she could present her own show – and she did. She then got a main role in the comedy series Everybody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

“What is for you is for you”, she continued.

The chances of a reboot of “Martin”

There has been talk of a reboot potential for February 2018, when photographers from TMZ have surprised Arnold, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin (Gina), having lunch together. The cast has continued to fuel the rumors in the years that followed. But on march 2, Campbell-Martin has said that the talks were at a standstill.

“Everyone is working her behind,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “So, we all try to find the time.”

“Tichina [Arnold] has his show, and Martin and his films, “ said Campbell, referring to the issuance of Arnold on CBS’s The Neighbourhood and in the ongoing work of Lawrence in the franchise Bad Boys.

“Carl [Anthony Payne II, who plays Cole] is constantly working and is standing “, she added. “So, it is so difficult to plan this kind of things.”

But she has not completely removed the ability of the table, noting that a reboot could definitely become a reality if their schedules were starting to align more.

For the moment, Tischina Arnold is working on other things

In addition to his show The Neighbourhood, Arnold has also expanded his career in film. In 2019, she played the role of Wanda Fails in the drama critically acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has played a role in the horror film to commercial success Countdown.

In 2020, it has played a leading role in the Main Event of Netflix, which is about a boy who, with the help of his grandmother (Arnold), is trying to become a star of the fight. She is on the point to follow that up with a role in a thriller independent future called Runt, which also includes the late actor Cameron Boyce.

