What happened to the stars of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt from “Passengers” ?

It will be three years now that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have shared the poster of “Passengers”. What have they done since ? Back on their career and their latest news to help you wait before the release this Saturday, September 14 from “Passengers” on the Two.
Jennifer Lawrence : her movies, her loves, her out of trouble
She remains faithful to Francis Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence does not forget that it must (in part) his celebrity status to director Francis Lawrence, who has chosen to interpret Katniss Everdeen in the saga to success Hunger Games.
After having played in Mother ! Darren Aronofsky in 2017, it piles up again with Francis Lawrence for Red Sparrow 2018. In 2019, it embodies for the fourth time Mystique for X-Men : Dark Phoenix Simon Kinberg.
For 2020, the actress will be the poster Mob Girlthe next film of Paolo Sorrentino.
Change guy
When Passengers came out in December 2016, Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance the american film director Darren Aronofsky. But their idyll lasted barely a year, and it is definitely finished.
Since June 2018, the director of an art gallery, Cooke Maroney, who makes her heart beating. And it seems to be gone, since they got engaged in may of 2019 in New York.
Back in the Top 10 of the actresses better paid of the world
In 2016, its $ 46 million raised made her the actress the best paid in the world. Except that since the end of the saga Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence had been dethroned… and even ejected from the top 10.
But she is back ! According to some american magazines, it would have recaptured the first place in the top 10 for the year 2019 ! Surely its good financial investments and his job for Dior (she became the face of the perfume Joy) are there for something.
► Read also : Actress and committed woman, the life outside the norm of Jennifer Lawrence
Chris Pratt : it continues on its launched
He has chained the big-budget blockbuster movies
Just after “Passengers”, Chris Pratt gave a big turbo to his career by playing in The Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers (Infinity War), yet Avengers (Endgame) and more recently : Jurassic World.
And when he is not filming, Chris Pratt negotiates its contracts, that it is to be part of the remake of “The Saint”, or to be directed by Chris McKay in “Ghost Draft”.
He is remarried
In 2016, Chris Pratt was married to Anna Faristhe mother of his son Jack, born in 2012. Since then, he has divorced, in August 2017.
It file now the great love with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and niece of John F. Kennedy : Katherine Schwarzenegger ! They got engaged on January 14, 2019, and were married in June 2019.
Find them in “Passengers”
► Appointment this Saturday 14 September at 20: 05 on the Two for Passengers (in multi-language version) ! With his designs of futuristic and its special effects are impressive, Passengers you will embark in a closed space in the company of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, the duo also accomplice that endearing.
With : Jennifer Lawrence (Aurora Lane), Chris Pratt (James “Jim” Preston), Michael Sheen (Arthur, the robot), Laurence Fishburne (Gus Mancuso, Andy Garcia (Captain Norris)
Achievement : Morten Tyldum