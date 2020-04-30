What happened to the stars of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt from “Passengers” ?

It will be three years now that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have shared the poster of “Passengers”. What have they done since ? Back on their career and their latest news to help you wait before the release this Saturday, September 14 from “Passengers” on the Two.

She remains faithful to Francis Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence does not forget that it must (in part) his celebrity status to director Francis Lawrence, who has chosen to interpret Katniss Everdeen in the saga to success Hunger Games.

After having played in Mother ! Darren Aronofsky in 2017, it piles up again with Francis Lawrence for Red Sparrow 2018. In 2019, it embodies for the fourth time Mystique for X-Men : Dark Phoenix Simon Kinberg.

For 2020, the actress will be the poster Mob Girlthe next film of Paolo Sorrentino.

Change guy

When Passengers came out in December 2016, Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance the american film director Darren Aronofsky. But their idyll lasted barely a year, and it is definitely finished.

Since June 2018, the director of an art gallery, Cooke Maroney, who makes her heart beating. And it seems to be gone, since they got engaged in may of 2019 in New York.

Back in the Top 10 of the actresses better paid of the world

In 2016, its $ 46 million raised made her the actress the best paid in the world. Except that since the end of the saga Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence had been dethroned… and even ejected from the top 10.

But she is back ! According to some american magazines, it would have recaptured the first place in the top 10 for the year 2019 ! Surely its good financial investments and his job for Dior (she became the face of the perfume Joy) are there for something.

