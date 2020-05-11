what happens when its Sunday masses ?

Kanye West seems to be radiant, thanks to its Sunday masses ! It has found a new meaning in his life and he can count on the support of Kim.

Kanye West seems to be going better since the creation of its Sunday masses. Indeed, it has found a way to heal. Thus, he decided to take back all his titles with the help of a gospel choir. It also uses other titles hip-hop taken back to perfection.

In addition, Kanye West can count on the support of his wife Kim Kardashian and his children. In fact, he had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital several times. At 39 years old, claimed to be bipolar. It must be said that the death of his mother Donda West in 2009, has been a real trauma for the rapper. He knows it never delivered, and he often mentions in his songs. He seems happy to have the mother of Kim Kardashian in his life to support it. The masses called Sunday Service have allowed him to heal.



Kanye West seems to have found a new meaning to his life. First of all, he decided to do his first Sunday masses on the hills of Calabasas, near Los Angeles. As well, many stars flock to go see these masses as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Busy Philipps and more recently Brad Pitt !

In addition, he was able to go to Coachella with his troop, and the betting seems to be more than successful. Many people are moved to see it. The whole family Kardashian was present as one can see in the last episode of their reality tv. Also, he has decided to crisscross the United States with his choir. They just want to share his music and make them happy people. Thus, his masses are finally open to the public, to delight his fans. Very creative, the singer seems more radiant than ever. However, the rapper who is reported to have obtained the sum of $ 150 million in 2019, is preparing the release of his last album Jesus is king. The end of the year is likely to be busy for Kanye West.

