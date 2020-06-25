what I think that Henry Cavill (Superman) Court Snyder

Superman spoke. Interviewed by Patrick Stewart, Professor of the saga X X-Menfor the american media VarietyHenry Cavill has discussed the Court Snyder The Justice League. The film, DC Comics published in 2017, brings together Superman, Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller).

At the start, this is the movie of Zack Snyder, which was released in theaters. But after the suicide of his daughter, left the project, entrusted to Joss Whedon (Buffy, Avengers) the change of a party to the chagrin of the fans. For three years, show that the Snyder Court, the version of Zack Snyder, is released. They will be able to discover in HBO Max in the year 2021.

“I am very happy that Zack has realized his vision. I think that it is important for a director and a writer to see their vision conveyed and shown to the world, and I can’t wait to see it for myself. It has been an ordeal,” says Henry Cavill. “When The Justice League he went out, had a mix of several versions and was not well received. And during the following years there has been a push to discover the Snyder Court. Now, the time has come and it is good that Zack so your version”, he continues to do so.

The editorial recommends that



Read more

