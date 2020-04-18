What is, according to you, the most beautiful reprise of the song of Christophe “Words in Blue” ?

In 1974, nine years after the success ofAlinethe singer, Christophe released the song The Words Blue. The love story of a shy man who dared not declare his flame, written by Jean-Michel Jarre and composed by Christophe.

Death of Christophe : back to the passages of the singer in the Auvergne and the Limousin region

This chorus is known to all, has been a staple of the French repertoire and many artists have tried.

Here are a few of these occasions.

Alain Bashung in 1992

In 1992, on the occasion of an album to support the research against aids, Alain Bashung takes the tube of Christophe. The confrontation of two styles. His recovery will also be included in 2000 in the album “Climax”.

Charlotte Rampling in 1994

To pay tribute to Jean-Michel Jarre, lyricist of the song, the british actress Charlotte Rampling, who was his wife from 1978 to 2003, resumes The Words Blue in a tv show.

Thierry Amiel in 2003

In 2003, the television show “in search of the New Star” arrives on M6. A first season marked by the finalist Thierry Amiel. After the show, he released his first single, a cover of the song of Christophe which has sold more than 125,000 copies.

Soan in 2009

Same issue seven years later. This time it is Soan who takes over The Words In Blue.

Julie Pietri in 2008

And if this was not a man but rather a woman who did not dare to declare his love ? The singer Julie Pietri has adapted the lyrics for her album of covers Around midnight, released in 2008.

Raphael in 2013

In 2013, during the festival of the Nights of the Pound in Lyon, Christopher and Raphael have offered a duet to the audience.

Julien Doré in 2014

In 2007, during his participation in the “Nouvelle Star” on M6, Julien Doré, had conquered the public thanks to his covers of Me Lolita of Alizée, Baby One More Time of Britney Spears or Die on stage of Dalida. Here in 2014, in a program broadcast on TV5 Monde, it offers an acoustic version of the song of Christophe.

Camélia Jordana in 2014

Decidedly, the participants of the “New Star”) are bound by this song. In 2014, Camélia Jordana, revealed in 2009 in the issuance of the M6, performer The Words Blue for a programme of France 2.

Johan Papaconstantino in 2019

It is one of the last times the song of Christophe, one of the composer’s marseille Johan Papaconstantino exit last may.

Here is a selection non exhaustive reversals of the famous song of Christophe. What is your opinion ?