What is between Pusha T and Young Thug on the album Pop of Smoke ?

Young Thug has spoken out on Instagram for the settlement of their accounts with Pusha T, accusing it of lack of respect to Pop Smoke on his album posthumously in clashant Drake in one of his couplets.

And if everything had gone ? A couple of days after the release of the album posthumous Pop of Smoke, the lights are put in the back of an old feud between Pusha T and Drake, this time the participation of the Young Thug. Any part of a piece that had been removed from the first studio album of Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, and finally revealed a few days ago through a leak. The title is called “Paranoia”, which brings together around Pop Smoke Gunna, Young Thug and Pusha T. in The case of these last have the opportunity of clasher his old nemesis Drake, who this Young Thug was considered particularly disrespectful.

The verse awkward to Pusha T in an album posthumously

And, in fact, in the verse of Pusha T’s “Paranoia” includes attacks indirectly led to Drake. The phrase “We will ’em rush the stage like Sinatra/Only to hide the blade flyin’ back through LaGuardia“it refers to a concert in Toronto, where Drake was booed and attack in the stage. To after the leak, the Young Thug, near Drake, has posted a message on its history by declaring that he “does not the verse from Pusha T on the song.

And to add : “I don’t have anything to do with your story, or Gunna. And if I had known that it was him, I would have made changes in our name…”. He’s accusing Pusha of to enjoy the hype around this highly anticipated album for re-release of this clash, as he would not be able to produce enough amount of views alone: “You came to put your m*rde in the music to pay homage, trying to screw up the whole environment. It was considered to be the perfect platform, a feat with Thug, Gunna and Pop.”

Pusha T finally responds, indicating that the Young Thug was very conscious about his verse, well before the song the leak. “And what is more important, Young Thug, just to be clear, I would NEVER have need of your respect for what I bring to this game”. The fact that the Bully has nothing to say about the leaves suggests an attempt to isolate themselves from any responsibility vis-à-vis his homie Drizzy, the Canadian, had, probably, also understand. In addition, in their defense, Pusha T was not the only adjust accounts in this album : many of the peaks are launched 6ix9ine and, in particular, Pop, Smoke.

And for those who do not follow-up : the story between Pusha T and Drake.