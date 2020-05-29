what is expected of his new album !

The next album, Drake is highly anticipated by fans. It is expected to land as early as this summer and be named the Lucky Number 6.

Good news for fans of Drake ! Last April, the rapper had announced the release of a sixth studio album. It is highly anticipated, then it should land this summer and will be titled, Lucky Number 6. MCE TV says it all !

Dark Lane Demo Tapes was only the appetizers. Indeed, the stakes seem to be much more important for the next album of Drake. The main course is therefore likely to be a sensation, since it is highly anticipated in the music industry.

After a spring rather dark, the disk of the rapper risk finally give back a little hope. In effect, Lucky Number 6 should meet the expectations of the public and become the album of the summer !

However, it seems impossible to predict what it will look like the next work of the artist. In fact, very little information has been leaked when to this project, but everything suggests that it will be part of a new era and summer !

Drake has now 33 years old. It should then show a certain maturity as he has had the chance of becoming a dad. In addition, it is now more than 10 years the young man lives his dream of music.

The next album, Drake promises to be its best !

The fans are dreaming while the rapper discusses finally his role of father in his upcoming songs, and the latter confides about her relationship with his son, Adonis.

But that’s not all ! Drake had said during an interview that he could also be romantic. However, the sounds seem to rarely discuss a subject so deep as that of the real love. Will it finally launch ? Hopefully !

Thus, a disc of 15 tracks could prove the talent of Drake. In fact, this figure looks perfect to listen to different styles of his art without giving too much of a blow.

Lastly, scales are perfect, and of feats with female artists are also very expected. Matter to follow therefore… the Rendez-vous this summer !

