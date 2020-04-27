What is Facetune, the app that transforms the face of youth

“Unfortunately, I can’t afford the surgery, so I retouch my photos”, joked James Charles. For several minutes, the youtubeur beauty of 19 years to disclose its advice to its 14 million subscribers to edit the selfies. Like many personalities –including Khloé Kardashianthe young american is using the application Facetune. Broken to the exercise, James Charles thins her neck, widens his jaw, smooth her skin texture, adds touches of color to brighten her face, her eyes… All the while punctuating each of his gestures: “he should really let it be natural”.

On YouTube, dozens of “tutorial” as these are online. While the editing was yesterday reserved to the professionals, every owner of a smartphone can now take it. Facetune offers such a range of options that it is possible to radically transform a face. In a video, the youtubeuse Eva Letitia shows how this “photoshop” for smartphone can metamorphose a make-up (deliberately) missed.

A demonstration a radical of the features of this application. Far away from the reality, according to users with whom we exchanged. All will assure to have a moderate use. “With my phone, the photos are very clear so it brings out the imperfections”, is justified, Amelia, 23 years old.

“I use Facetune to “whiten” my eyes and teeth, smooth out my pores or bring out my makeup”.

It use but not abused. Moreover, this inhabitant of Strasbourg has not opted for the paid version at 4.49 euros, much more comprehensive than the free.

the lil game I play currently on insta : at what point is easy of MANY facetune without that it is noticeable (even my ceiling lol) pic.twitter.com/GGABAkRV6k — annabelle (@annaduchy) 6 February 2019

The unattainable goal

Facetune, launched by the israeli start-up Lightricks, is a great success with over five million downloads on the Google Play Store. The figures of the App Store (iOS) are not known. There are other similar applications, such as BeautyPlus or AirBrush, developed by the chinese company Meitu, very popular in Asia.

But they all have their dark side. Last summer, a column published by three researchers in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery has made a lot of noise. In this text, the experts are critical of the impact that have filters for selfie and photo editing software on the mental health of users.

“This trend is alarming to the extent that the filters applied to the selfies reveal a physical inaccessible and diminishing the boundary between reality and fantasy for these patients,” wrote at the time, the dermatologist Neelam Has Vashi.

Facetune this is the sheitan, I retouched a photo of a little hardcore, I feel giga ugly now — Madara (@NoGodButPasta) January 31, 2019

The researchers warn about the risk of developing a disorder of dysmorphic features in body, or dysmorphobie. It is an obsession about a defect in physical appearance, real or imaginary.

“It is true, I now have no more trouble editing my selfies, recognizes Lena, a high school student. But it’s like the make-up. When you are used to wear, it is difficult to see without it.”

Built-in software for smartphones

The smartphone manufacturers have well understood, the tendency is to edit selfies. So they have built-in tools directly in the software of their camera, the image of the Chinese Oppo and Huawei, both in the top five of the largest sellers of smartphones in the world. In addition, the settings differ depending on the country. In China, where users are very fond of this type of retouching, selfies are so much more processed than in the West.