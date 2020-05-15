what is her real name ?

Like many actors, the wonderful Emma Stone does not bear his name of birth. But why does she have to change ?

Very famous in the world of the 7th art, actress Emma Stone hides, however, a huge secret to his fans. It is not called as they think ! MCE explains to you all.

Many celebrities do not wear their real name ! Yes, they are numerous to want to make themselves known under a stage name.

And,quite often, their fans are completely unaware of ! Thus, it is the case of Demi Moore. Indeed, the pretty brunette is called Demetria Gene Guynes, which is the name of her first husband.

But that’s not all ! The lovely Jennifer Aniston, very known for his role in the sitcom american “Friends” is named Jennifer Anastassakis.

Then, you’re surprised ? But wait, you are not at the end of your surprises ! If Blake Lively is a dream millions of people, the pretty blonde girl hides her real name is much less glamorous, Ellender Brown.

Thus, it is necessary to believe that Emma Stone should not be complexed of her real name. In reality, the pretty redhead invents nothing with his new stage name !

Emma Stone could not exist

While she was still a young man, Emma Stone dreamed of making a name in Hollywood. The problem ? The teenager of 16 years could not exist in his real name, Emily Stone.

The reason for this ? There is already a famous actress, Emily Stone. In short, Emma Stone that he can’t steal the show. Therefore, the latter must absolutely find u plan B. And fast !

“Ask a teenager of 16 years to choose a new name is really interesting, because I was there, ‘I’m going to be Riley, my name is Riley Stone‘”, she explains to the magazine W.

But Emma Stone is faced with a new worry. Even if the young woman is presented as a “Riley Stone “, it fails to to to this new name !

So, the first name “Emma” will eventually happen to him quite naturally. And yet, nobody truly calls with this name. In effect, everyone calls Mr. Really…