What is René-Charles, her son, while his mother is breaking records ?

Since the death of her husband René Angélil, the singer Céline Dion has made everything for his three children, Eddy, Nelson (9 years of age for both) and Rene Carlos (18 years) does not lack anything. Today we are interested in the most, which is pretty quiet in the middle of the scene.

René-Charles as a couple and happy

Just before the start of your tour, Céline Dion has left to go to a few confidences about his eldest son, 18 years of age. So, a couple of weeks ago, Celine Dion had decided to lift the veil on the love life of his eldest son, whom she nicknamed RC : “Sa bride is adorable. It is wonderful because she is a little older. It was 20 years ago and we all know that women are definitely more mature than men “. She continued her speech praising the young man : “She attends the same twins. It is really adorable. It is a very good person“.

If all goes well for Rene-Charles, was rather rare in the social networks. But this June 2, the young man put an end to 94 weeks of inactivity in your profile Instagram. The 19-year-old, reacted to the movement Black Lives Matter to announce, to publish, also, a black square in the social network to provide support. Maybe soon they will post photos of him and of his passion : The poker. Because yes, dogs are not cats. In fact, if René Angélil was the first and most well-known for being the husband and manager of Celine Dion, was also an excellent poker player. In 2005, he had qualified for the world championship in particular.

A career as a rapper René-Charles ?

The son of Dion, which has been rocked in the music since the childhood, also wanted to launch. But not with a variety of French, or with popular songs, Rene-Charles was launched in the rap. In fact, the young man publishes sounds on the Soundcloud platform under the name Big Tip. Their songs are quite autobiographical as he explained to our colleagues The Montreal Gazette :” My lyrics are very personal. I’m trying to do something nobody has done before : to be the son of one of the greatest singers of all times, who tries to become a rapper. (…) All my words speak of my own experiences “.

In this same interview, René-Charles said that he has plans to release an album and, in addition, does not exclude the possibility of working with your mother one day. This is not the first time that the eldest son of Celine Dion pushes the song. During a concert of the star canadian, he had already rappé in Black or white of Michael Jackson. has delivery more successful has inflamed the public of Copenhagen, where his mother was doing at the time. You are going to start a career as a rapper ? We will know it very quickly.