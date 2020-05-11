What is “Solo”, the hit from Clean Bandit, and Demi Lovato ? Actually Demi Lovato

When Demi Lovato speaks about… masturbation feminine

You can go out an hit in 2018 and still shocking a part of the opinion by referring to female masturbation. This is what was discovered Demi Lovato at the time of marketing of its hit “Solo” with Clean Bandit.

In a chorus of the song, the American evokes explicitly the female pleasure solo. In the United States, many people have expressed their displeasure with the discovery of these words. It must be said that usually, they find these speeches in the american rap, much less in pop culture.

A hit all the same

The small controversy around the chorus, with sexual overtones has not prevented Clean Bandit, and Demi Lovato to hit with “Solo”. The translator of the English version of the hit “Released, delivered,” was able to demonstrate once again that it was good to associate to it to turn a song into a hit internationally.