What is the “cancel ” culture” or the call for the boycott of the personalities ?

In a special episode of the program “Red Table Talk”, which will be broadcast this Friday, June 19, in Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett and her daughter Willow Smith have referred to the concept of “cancel crop” – the boycott of a celebrity or a brand, due to their actions deemed offensive. Decryption.

“Cancel” Scarlett Johansson” – slammed for having publicly defended in the Woody Allen film -, “Cancel Lea Michele” – accused of racism -or even “Cancel” J. K. Rowling” – accused of transphobia : these new hashtags are flourishing in social networks. To such an extent that the concept has inherited a name,”cancel the culture“. Understand, the “culture of the void”, that is to say, to denounce, to boycott or even try to destroy the reputation of the famous and the brands of their words or actions considered offensive. A hostility that manifests itself mainly in social networks.

Read more “ After Daniel Radcliffe, the employees of Hachette uk, reacting to the controversy, J. K. Rowling

It is, moreover, becoming more common. Especially after the murder of George Floyd, an african-american who died during a violent arrest, which triggered the anger of the Americans and the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter. Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow, age 19, spoke of the “cancel crop” in the special episodethe issuance of “red Table Talk”, which will be broadcast this Friday, June 19 – the day of Freedom in the united States – on Facebook Watch.

The concept of “dangerous” ?

“It is so common in this time, he began Willow Smith at the mention of the “cancel ” culture”. I see people (…) who say terrible things, that humiliate others for what they say or have said nothing at all. But I think that if we really want to change, the humiliation does not teach anything to anyone”. The activist, feminist and anti-racist Tamika D. Mallory, also a guest on the plateau, has supported their claims. It has even been called the “cancel ” culture” of a “strand”dangerous”.

“None of us is perfect, he explained. It is a little difficult to apply, since it is necessary to leave to the people the right to make mistakes, grow and learn, but they must demonstrate that they want to have.” “When you say that someone is “cancelled“we’re not talking about a television program, said about Taylor Swift in August of 2019, in the columns of Vogueafter having been accused of lies by Kim Kardashian in 2016. We are talking about a human being. You are sending quantities of messages to tell him to shut up, to disappear, and this can be perceived as an incitement to suicide”.

In October of 2019, Barack Obama spoke, he, too, the about half of the words. “This idea of purity, that are never an agreement or commitment that is always flawless on the political level, it is necessary to leave,” he said at a summit. Points of view obviously shared by some users, that have launched the hashtag #Cancelcancelculture (translate, “cancel” to Cancel the “culture”).

In the video, the niece of George Floyd called Donald Trump

An expression born in 1990

In spite of numerous personalities, such as comedian Louis C. K., have been made of the charges after the advent of the movement for Me, Also, the “cancel ” culture” would be, in reality, arose in the 1990s. More exactly after the release of the film New Jack City (1991), Mario Van Peebles. Wesley Snipes plays the gangster Nino Brown. “Cancel bi***”, lance-t-il and in the film, after having broken up with his girlfriend surprised by his violence. But the term does not make its appearance until 2010, when the rapper Lil Wayne takes the joke sexist in its title I’m Single.

The expression is gaining popularity in December of 2014, when Cisco Rosado, candidate of the show “Love and Hip Hop : New York”, aired on VH1, is the launch of its partner to a “You’re cancelled” it felt good. The following year, the “Black Twitter” is used to denounce racism and discrimination in the social network. If these denunciations had little effect on the career of the celebrities that refers to a variety of charges – Kanye West, who it is understood that, in 2018, that slavery could be an option, or even Scarlett Johansson are the evidence of some personalities, such as actress Lea Michele, have suffered the consequences.

Accused of racism by Samantha Ware, one of their ex-partners of the film series GleeLea Michele has seen some of their advertising contracts cancelled at the beginning of the month of June. The “cancel ” culture” could therefore, in time, have a real impact on some races.