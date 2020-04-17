what is the French release date for the movie with Scarlett Johansson ?

By
James Reno
-
0
39



Black Widow : what is the release date in France for the movie with Scarlett Johansson ?

BLACK WIDOW – The pandemic-related coronavirus has forced Marvel has shifted the release of Black Widow. Originally planned for 29 April, it will come out at the end of the month of October.

[Updated17[Misàjourle17April 2020 at 14h13] There is a need to demonstrate a little more patience before discovering the adventures solo of Black Widow. Originally planned in the month of April in France, the coronavirus has decided otherwise and has forced Marvel and Disney to push the release date of the movie worn by Scarlett Johansson. For a time, the French release date was not known. The studios have announced on their official Twitter account that the feature-length film centered on Natasha Romanoffs would on the 28th of October 2020 in France, more than a week before its release in the United States, scheduled for the November 6, 2020. It remains, however, six months after its initial release. However, this date change affects all the Marvel movies, that see, in consequence of their output, lagged six months.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here