what is the French release date for the movie with Scarlett Johansson ?

BLACK WIDOW – The pandemic-related coronavirus has forced Marvel has shifted the release of Black Widow. Originally planned for 29 April, it will come out at the end of the month of October.

[Updated17[Misàjourle17April 2020 at 14h13] There is a need to demonstrate a little more patience before discovering the adventures solo of Black Widow. Originally planned in the month of April in France, the coronavirus has decided otherwise and has forced Marvel and Disney to push the release date of the movie worn by Scarlett Johansson. For a time, the French release date was not known. The studios have announced on their official Twitter account that the feature-length film centered on Natasha Romanoffs would on the 28th of October 2020 in France, more than a week before its release in the United States, scheduled for the November 6, 2020. It remains, however, six months after its initial release. However, this date change affects all the Marvel movies, that see, in consequence of their output, lagged six months.

First production entirely focused on Natasha Romanoffs, the movie Black Widow takes place before the events of Avengers : Infinity War and the grievous fate met by the super-heroine at the end of the last phase of the MCU. The heroine embodied by Scarlett Johansson decides to return to Russia to confront its past. She finds her family, which also seems to be made up of killers out of peer. Black Widow has one objective : “return to where it all began”. No doubt, this action film will finally bring more light full the dark past of the super-assassin as mysterious as deadly. This last will also find his entire family, whose members are composed of actors David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Midsommar) and Rachel Weisz (The favorite). Side realization, it is Cate Shortland, who is in charge of the movie Black Widow. The director australian including movies Berlin Syndrome and Lore.

Synopsis – Black Widow, real name Natasha Romanoffs, must face his dark past to outwit an old conspiracy. To do this, she will have to reconnect with his activities as a spy in russia, and to find his family, with whom she has broken the links before I joined the Avengers.

“I have to stop leak”. Black Widow is ready to do battle with his past in a new trailer released by Marvel on Monday 9 march. And after the first two trailers explosive, these new images make up the tension and reveal (finally) a little bit more about Taskmaster, the big bad of this new feature brought by Scarlett Johansson. Check out the latest trailer below.

Black Widow – Theater Release on October 28, 2020.