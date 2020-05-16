what is the future after his divorce with Angelina Jolie ?

It is not a secret for anyone : Brad Pitt separate Angelina Jolie. Some speculate on her next romantic relationship.

The mythical couple of Hollywood splits ! In fact, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to get a divorce, after 12 years of common life. What is the future of the lovers for the actor of 56 years ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Brad Pitt said it himself : his love life was then not a long quiet river. Worse, it was even said earlier this year that it was a “disaster “.

In fact, the fifty-year-old has put an end to his marriage with the beautiful Angelina Jolie. The divorce is a hard blow for both parties.

That said, it is very likely that the actor to the prolific career passes quickly on to something else. As much as it could very quickly move from the status ex-husband executioner of hearts !

Between Jennifer Aniston, and the visit of an actress dear to his heart… Brad Pitt has there reasons enrage Angie ?

Yes, some rumors claim it pissed against her ex. To the point where it could “make his life a living hell “…

The hunk of Hollywood would end finally by finding the shoe that fits ? Here are a few elements of response.

Brad Pitt, ready to get back with Jennifer Aniston ?

In the beginning of the year, Brad Pitt and his ex, Jennifer Aniston has definitely buried the hatchet. Yes, the two actors have been in couple for 5 yearsat the end of the 90’s.

A relationship is then complete when it has met Angelina Pretty, on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith. However, Brad was keen to stay on good terms with the one who plays Rachel in the series Friends, who is now his girlfriend.

Indeed, one of the daughters of the couple Brangelina Jolie would be very close to the ex of Brad Pitt ! To the point where their appearance coast-to-coast after the Oscars, has fanned the rumors…

The rumor as what Brad and Jen passed their confinement together had it also caused much ink to flow. In fact, some would have liked to review them together, as in the good old days.

Even 15 years later, the former couple continues as always awaken the fantasy. Was even a rivalry between Jen and Angie, to the point where it would have had a reaction worthy of Eviland denied that his children do the meet.

Jen has had to deny a rumor who said that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wanted to call it “mom “ ! Finally, should there already that Brad presents it as her potential mother-in-law, and nothing is less sure.

All that Jennifer Aniston there is not the only contender in the heart of the hunk on the big screen…

Alia Shawkats: the light at the end of the tunnel in the lives of Brad Pitt ?

These days, Brad Pitt has instead passed all of his time with his children. A way for him to reconnect with some with whom he was on bad terms.

This was also the occasion for him to get rid of some of his demons. As we know, Brad has had some troubles of alcohol but also of depression.

While the actor found himself confined to his home, a some actress would have helped to go up the slope. It is none other than d’Alia Shawkatknown on the small screen.

The ex of Angie, therefore, would have broken the containment for the find… It was enough to make some see it the light at the end of the tunnel.

“They hang out together a lot “says a source to Us Weekly about the duo. “They live 10 minutes from one another, so Alia pedal or walk to go to Brad when they have time “.

The actor would then helped after her divorce with Angelina Jolie. A step that did not have to be a small matter, after 12 years together and 6 children behind…

The two also share a common taste for art, but both deny a romantic interest. They would be so simply friendsand it would not be more wrong.

The love life of Brad Pitt has somewhat been complicated. After his course in love in the teeth of the saw, it wishes maybe simply blow.

Brad Pitt: thrives in his celibacy ?

The life of Brad Pitt has been punctuated by several relationshipsand not the least. In addition to Angie and Jen, it has also fricoté with Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewiss, and even Robin Givens !

Now, there is every reason to believe that Brad Pitt is going to combine the platonic relationships at this time. Yes, the actor’s “feels no need to chain the dates at this time “ensures a source to TMZ.

In addition, the actor was rather aware that her love life has nothing of a fairy tale. At the age of 56, in any case it seems to have the maturity enough to don’t make an entire dish.

As much as it does not seem to run after the dates. “It focuses on something else “, said a source TMZ.

Interviewed by GQhe even preferred to be ironic, about his “love life is disastrous “as he described himself. In the absence of a married life without a hitch, he has behind him a career of film prolific.

But most of all, he can count on its close to go up the slope in the tough moments. Whether it’s Jen or Alia, or even his children, who are most dear.

“Brad is at a stage that is so different from when they were a couple “was even told a loved one Entertainment Tonight. “Brad is a guy who has a lot of work on himself “.

