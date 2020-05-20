What is the future for Ivanka Trump ? His children pass before the White House

Still bad news for the President of the United States ? The daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka, one of his followers to the White House, just to make a statement troubling on CBS, recovery by The Guardian. In an interview in the show Face the Nation Friday, 27 December, the favourite daughter of the american President has explained that it might not be with his father in the event of re-election in November next.

Ivanka Trump, often taken more for a trophy than for a true advisor, intends to take care of his family, built with her husband for 10 years, Jared Kushner. “I am primarily motivated by my children and their happiness, which will always be my top priority. And my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are taken into account”, she provided in the interview.

At war with Melania ?

The mother of the family intends to care for his three children, Arabella and Joseph, and Theodore, at the expense of his position as advisor to the White House. And for good reason : the young woman of 38 years does not cease to be at the heart of the controversy. The last in date is based on the open warfare that was going on between her and his father’s wife, Melania Trumpaccording to the information of an unauthorized biography entitled Free.

It must be said that, since the election of his father three years ago, Ivanka Trump takes part in most of the President’s travel and other official travel and does not hesitate to represent in some initiatives. What to make of the shade at the First Lady.

In 2018, she has made a faux pas that earned him many critics. She has been accused of having used a personal account for e-mail to communicate on government business. A serious mistake that has put his father Donald in the lurch, as it represents a breach of the federal laws. In spite of everything, there is no doubt that Ivanka Trump, even far away from the White House, will forever remain a consultant wise in the eyes of Donald Trump.

