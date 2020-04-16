What is the ” Golden Minute “, the secret of the stars for a skin moisturized ?

Over the years, it has managed to establish a beauty routine that takes the road. It is equipped with products of good quality and effective, we reproduced the good deeds that we have been instilled to force playback of beauty products and it has abandoned some bad habits. Having skin that dapper and cool is one of our top priorities so all of the tips of a professional.the.s are good to take. Renée Rouleau has thirty years of experience as a dermatologist, esthetician and face of the stars. The American has been working with Cindy Crawford, singer Demi Lovato, or the actress of “Riverdale” Lili Reinhart and holds some of the valuable tricks of their fabulous epidermis.

The ” Golden Minute “, kézako ?

Renée Rouleau is entrusted to the british edition of the magazine “Cosmopolitan “ and revealed a secret that very few people know and that can make all the difference in our beauty routine. The professional lifts the veil on the ” Golden Minute “. That is what it is ? It is the short period of time after it has come out of the shower. She said : “After washing the face and wiping with a towel, your bare skin is more vulnerable to dehydration through a process called ‘osmosis’ “, she explains. “You have a short period of time 60 seconds prior to the evaporation of moisture does not occur. “

How it works ?

It is the time to greatly increase the effectiveness of their moisturizing products. In fact, Renée Rouleau recommends, first apply the tonic lotion to get rid of the residues of limestone or chlorine (especially in this period of containment). Then, you just have to take his serum and/or of its usual moisturizer and apply it as usually. The results will be visible. Like what, take care of your skin it takes a minute.