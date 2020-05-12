what is the hearing for the return of Cyril Hanouna and columnists live in the plateau ?

A semblance of return to normal on C8. Yesterday, Monday, may 11, viewers of the channel were found, from 18: 45, Cyril Hanouna for a live show… and in a plateau. Since mid-march, the moderator had, in fact, since in him This evening in Baba !, one version contained Key not at my post ! made with the means of the board. The columnists continued to intervene in the program from home, thanks to software visio-conference. But yesterday, back to a show the more “classic” : Cyril Hanouna has launched C that kif !, a degraded version of Key not at my post ! on a plateau more small and non-public, surrounded by several chroniclers iconic : Valerie Bénaïm, Maxime Guény, Kelly Vedovelli, Isabelle Morini-Bosc, Raymond Aabou and Jean-Michel Mayor.

What hearing for the first C, that of the kif ?

Cyril Hanouna and columnists are in break-in, but this new show has done better than tonight at Baba. The second part of the show, which was broadcast between 20.45 and 21.15, even federated 1.02 million curious. The first part of C as kif, proposed to be made between 19: 45 and 20: 45 cet, has collected 672 000 curious. As A comparison, last Thursday, for the last of This evening Baba, 275 000 viewers had watched the second part of the program and 242 000 the first.

Face to face, Daily, and C to all of you who had not abandoned the shootings in plateau during the confinement, continue to achieve good scores.

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Juan Arbelaez, worried for the future of the restoration : “If it sanitizes the restaurants, we lose the life”

Gotham (Netflix) : release date, cast, intrigue… All the info on season 5

Don’t forget the lyrics : inflatable dolls, public, provision of musicians… check out the new decor in the game nagui (French speacker) (VIDEO)

Death of a youtubeur 25 years in Los Angeles, a star of the reality show american involved

Koh-Lanta : here’s why you don’t know what the five finalists this Friday on TF1 !

“data-reactid=”24″>Juan Arbelaez, worried for the future of the restoration : “If it sanitizes the restaurants, we lose the life”

Gotham (Netflix) : release date, cast, intrigue… All the info on season 5

Don’t forget the lyrics : inflatable dolls, public, provision of musicians… check out the new decor in the game nagui (French speacker) (VIDEO)

Death of a youtubeur 25 years in Los Angeles, a star of the reality show american involved

Koh-Lanta : here’s why you don’t know what the five finalists this Friday on TF1 !