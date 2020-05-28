What is the hidden meaning of the title of the series ?

The title This Is Us was there a hidden meaning ?

YES. In fact, This Is Us means, in the first degree, in English, ” This is us “, but Us can also be read or seen as an allusion to the USA, abbreviated to ” US ” (United States), and This Is Us means ” This is America “. Before, the series has failed to be appointed, in turn, 36 (such as the age of the children Pearson), Happy Birthday or The Story of Us.

Actor Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, he really started in the saga Love, glory and beauty ?

NO. But he made himself known, on the other hand, thanks to a series of similar, and equally known, The Fires of lovebetween 2014 and 2016. In This Is Usit embodies, with much correctness, Kevin Pearson to adulthood, a former football player, turned actor, star of a sitcom a bit silly called The Manny. Until he decides to send all waltz to begin a career in the theatre, then the cinema, as we can discover, in the beginning of this season 2.

Sterling K. Brown as the one we see in the skin of Randall Pearson, it is one of the superhero of the film Black Panther ?

YES. It is part of the cast of the blockbuster, which is derived from the Marvel universe, which has reported $ 1.3 billion. He appears briefly in the Prince Jobu, an expert in combat and espionage.

When Chrissy Metz, alias Kate Pearson begins to sing to the screen, is it lined ?

NO. It is indeed Chrissy. She even has her own group, named Chrissy and the Vapors, but it seems that she has not saved to disk for the moment. However, there is a video, dating back to 2016, in which she played, with members of his / her training, Disorder With The Winnersthis piece a bit of an experiment, between jazz and blues. Chrissy said that, totally broke, she was left with less than a dollar on her bank account when she passed the audition This Is Us.

The actress Mandy Moore has said she actually sold more than one million records in the United States ?

YES.And even a lot more ! So Real, her first album (she has seven) has, alone, surpassed the million mark. His second reached 805 000 copies. Before getting (re -) known as an actress with This Is Us, where she plays Rebecca, the mother of the child Pearson, Mandy Moore was first experienced success as a singer from the year 1999, in a register pop close to Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. In France, his single Candy was ranked # 16 in sales.

Arnold Schwarzenegger does he not make an appearance in season 2 ?

NO. But this new season has offered the services of Sylvester Stallone, who plays his own role in the series. It turns a war movie with big budget with the character of Kevin, he is the mentor.

This Is Us : every Thursday at 21h05 on M6

Frédérick Rapilly