what is the meaning of your tattoos ?

Kylie Jenner, practitioner of body art ? The youngest of the clan Jenner-Kardashian flaunts several tattoos… then, What is its meaning ?

The tattoo has the wind in its sails, especially among peoples. Among the followers of tattoos, also includes Kylie Jenner, who has been the collection of several… What do you mean ? MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

If you get a tattoo it is a true initiation rite for others, who are not on their first attempt. Kylie Jenner is no exception, therefore, is not the rule !

Fan of the tattoos, the little sister of Kim Kardashian has also fallen by the covenant of the flesh. Having said this, young people prefer icon discrete marks which are almost not.

Like many people, the mother of Stormi has not decided to get a tattoo no matter what. On the contrary, each of them has its meaning.

Tattoos Kylie Jenner has as well caused much ink to flow. Some of you are asking, so perhaps that means the guru of beauty.

To begin with this entry that is displayed in the neck : 4:43. What they mean, so that these magic numbers ? Well, there is another that the time of the birth of his daughter !

Kylie Jenner: each tattoo and its meaning

The more attentive you will notice also your tattoo, only in the upper part of the elbow. Lee “Stormi “the name of the girl that Kylie Jenner has had it with Travis Scott. It is not worth to make a drawing.

Among his other tattoos, the registry “M “the part in the form of waves. This small tattoo represents his friendship with his best friend at the moment ! Small covenant of flesh that she was with Jordyn Woods in the year 2016.

To his ankle, Kylie Jenner lucia previous entries “T” and ” THE “. The tattoo has been removed to the end of his romance with the the rapper Tyga.

Another tattoo on the ankle : this butterfly, inspired of the musical career of the father of his daughter : Travis Scott. Kylie has wanted to pay tribute to its title“Butterfly Effect” (the butterfly effect, editor’s note).

The most mysterious and iconic, the one that she shows the level of your hip. Lee “sanity “, written in the letters phonetic. A form of remember that you must not lose your head.despite the fact that the price of success.

