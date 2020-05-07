What is the next project of the stylist of Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell ?

“The black beauty is not a phenomenon of mode”. It is one of the slogans most repeated by the stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly. Senegalese-ivorian, sharing his life between Paris and New York, he has made of his african heritage, his greatest source of inspiration. A Protégé of Azzedine Alaïa, he stands out by dressing women such as Beyoncé, her sister Solange, or the top models Natalia Vodianova and Naomi Campbell. But beyond her work as a stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly is also creative director and consultant. For example, it has collaborated with Kanye West for the first presentations of its collections Yeezy before working with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

In confinement period, Jenke Ahmed Tailly has put on her cap of being the creator artisticin order to dedicate himself to a project 100% musical. With the help of a handful of artists, he imagined the disc The Lockdown Tapes, released today. The short opus of the three titles, this mini-album has been designed in collaboration with the author-Danish composer M. I. L. K. is Known for his francophilie, the singer has already remarked on the French territory thanks to a featuring with Benjamin Biolay on his EP Maybe I Love Kokomo (2018). To support this ambassador of a pop dance and naive, Jenke Ahmed Tailly has appealed to a handful of artists from very different backgrounds. First with the influenceuse and singer, Kristina Bazan, whose pop bloody is not without evoking the music syrupy Lana del Rey, in a much more horrific. To its sides, we can also find the reggae singer Tiken Jah Fakoly, a singer of Danish Soleima as well as the producer and jazz pianist August Rosenbaum, famous for his collaborations with MØ or Kim Gordon.

The stylist offers a disc sunny, including pop ballads, such as rhythms inspired reggae. A melting-pot of sounds for an album resolutely cheerful. In addition, the profits generated by the streams of The Lockdown Tapes will come back to the World Health Organization.

The Lockdown Tapesavailable.