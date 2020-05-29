What is the real name of Doja Cat?

This is a great time for Doja Cat. Known for its catchy songs and lines full of spirit and eccentricity, it has acquired the reputation of being one of the new talents of the most exciting in the world. His star only grew as each output of music and shows that she will be there for some time.

As she continues to carve out a niche in the music industry, let’s learn more about the newcomer pop – starting it by its true name.

Doja Cat at an event in November 2019 | Steven Ferdman / .

The youth of Doja Cat

On October 21, 1995, Doja Cat was born under the name of Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini a jewish mother american and father of south africa. She was raised in Los Angeles primarily by his mother, explaining to The Fader in 2019 that his father was distant throughout his life – even if she claimed that he began his publications on the social networks.

“I do not want to or anything, but it’s obviously a little weird”, she explained at the point of sale.

Very early on, Doja Cat has developed a love for the music and the dance. At the age of 16, she had dropped out of school to pursue a career in the industry. She began to record music and had his first taste of success with a song entitled ” So High “. The track has been a success sleeping upon its release in 2012, but then took off on SoundCloud.

In regard to her stage name, Doja Cat says that it comes from his love for marijuana and cats.

“I was heavily addicted to the culture of weeds, and weeds, then when I started rapping, I thought of the word” doja “and it looks like the name of a girl”, she explained to Dazed in August 2018.

Career Doja Cat

After “So High”, Doja Cat has signed a deal with RCA Records. She then released her first EP, Purrr! (2014) on the label, which included “So High” as well as the tube minor “No Police”. She followed up with a series of other singles and eventually his first album, Amala, but this is only in 2018 that “Mooo!” as Doja Cat has really attracted the attention of the world.

The song has quickly taken over social media and has drawn praise from Chris Brown, Chance The Rapper and others. They loved it not only for the melody, but the accompanying video where Doja Cat dance in a cow costume, eats a hamburger and shoves the nose with fries.

“This is the perfect time for people to be colorful and lively “, she said in an interview. “We need people who are open to do something with a theme, something with a touch of the grotesque. [Rap] is very one-dimensional at this time. ”

“Mooo!” served as a launch pad for the career of Doja Cat

Capitalizing on the success of the song, Doja Cat has released a deluxe edition of her debut album, Amala, 2019, which also included the popular tracks “Juicy” and ” Tia Tamera “.

His second album, Hot Pink, was released later in the year and had his biggest song to date: “Say So”. A remix featuring Nicki Minaj was released in may and has finally reached the no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

