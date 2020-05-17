What is the relationship between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat? “Organic and easy,” says the source

Brad Pitt is finally divorced from Angelina Jolie, after nearly four years of litigation in court. The superstar is focusing on his film career, his collection of art and reconnected with old friends, and has not publicly confirmed that he was going out with someone new.

However, the fans are eager to see Pitt find romance, and have associated with everyone, from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, recent co-stars. The rumor of meeting the most persistent about Pitt is that he pursues a romance with Alia Shawkat, one of the stars of’s arrested Development. Yet, the truth of their relationship is perhaps not so easy to categorize.

The rumor is that Brad Pitt so Jennifer Aniston

Pitt and Aniston were one of the couples most beloved of Hollywood in the early 2000s. They are separated when Pitt met Jolie, and the two have played with Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt and Jolie began a romance that would last ten years.

In 2016, two years after that Pitt and Jolie are married, they are divorced and have experienced a fierce battle for custody of their six children.

After the split of Pitt and Jolie, many fans have speculated that it would eventually reconnect with Aniston. She has recently divorced from Justin Theroux, which makes it the perfect time for a big meeting with his g. Pitt and Aniston have been spotted together on several occasions, including during the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Aniston.

However, Pitt himself has shut down the rumors of dating several times, rejecting the idea that he and Aniston have a romantic interest in one another these days.

Who is Alia Shawkat?

There are, however, a woman who may be of interest to Pitt. Alia Shawkat is an actress and artist, known for his affinity to choose roles original and fun in television projects and films. She has appeared in films such as Cedar Rapids, Prom Wars, Whip It, Deck the Halls, Ruby Sparks, Paint It Black and 20th Century Women.

Shawkat is probably best known for her role in’s arrested Development. As Mae “Maeby” Fünke, Shawkat appeared originally in the series from 2003 to 2006, then returned in 2013. The character Shawkat was a fan favorite that viewers have demanded that she return, and she did it in 2018, remaining until the season 2019 .

In addition to his work on’s arrested Development, she appeared in television shows such as JAG, Veronica Mars, Drunk History, and Search Party. Although Shawkat has not yet reached the status of A-list, she is on the right track, and many viewers recognize it as the one of the young actresses more talented of his generation.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat go out together?

Brad Pitt attends the premiere of “Ad Astra” of the 20th Century Fox | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Shawkat may be twenty-five years younger than Pitt, but the two seem to have a lot in common. They share an appreciation for the art and have been spotted for the first time in late 2019, attending various exhibitions and plays. Although the tabloids have quickly declared that Pitt and Shawkat were related and came out with casually, other sources have expressed to say that the two are only good friends.

According to a recent report, Shawkat and Pitt really love to spend time together, and even if the two are in quarantine, they are visited on occasion. A source in the story says that”they are only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will travel by bike or on foot at Brad each time that they will have time to relax. Everything is very organic and easy. ”

Although their friendship can definitely turn into a romance in the days to come, for the moment, it seems that Pitt and Shawkat enjoy the friendship discreet.