What is the role and impact of emotional marketing ?

Entrepreneur in the digital since adolescence, Marie Argence is the head of MaComAgency, marketing agency of influence, which offers the brands measure the return on investment of campaigns with influencers and the media. Meeting with an expert of the image, and the social networks in order to understand the role and impact of emotional marketing.

31 years of age today, but started very young in the entrepreneurial spirit. Tell us about your career path.

Marie Argence : I started in the active life, in adolescence, in college, because I was passionate about music. At the time, I started the first forum for the fans of the group Tokio Hotel, and then I created my first structure at the age of 18 years, with my simple bac in the pocket. The record company Warner, I was asked to develop strategies of influence to Alanis Morissette and Simple Plan. Then I was accompanied by the development of the community of Lady Gaga and continued to build my experience in digital, and public relations, before joining the teams at Universal Music. In 2012, I launched MaComAgency, specializing in marketing and its influence on the relations with the media.

That has given this spirit of entrepreneurship ?

D. A. : My father was a businessman, but I never said that I was going to follow in his footsteps. It was rather a state of mind, in fact. I never set goals or limits, I only knew how to take advantage of the opportunities and I had the opportunity to meet the right people at the right time, as

Lady Gaga, while I was only 18/19 years of age. She confided in me at the time, and then everything fell into place for me.

Expert in communication, public relations and social media, which quickly are specialized in the relations of influence. Why is this positioning ?

D. A. : In fact, what I liked the most in my business communication and digital marketing, was that of the relations with the journalists and influencers, because I now the social networks in the media. Therefore I was able to build over the years a great experience in digital and understand how online influence works. With my team of a dozen employees, we create and offer to customers MaComAgency digital campaigns that place the emotional marketing at the heart of communication strategies and their returns on investment. Because beyond telling the story, now you can statistically analyze the results, we measured the effects of the campaigns to influence and achieve goals that are increasingly more sophisticated.

You have to make this has created a digital tool” Visions of Joana “to measure the impact of the campaigns of influence.

D. A. : Not available in the market tool of marketing analysis that combines the audience statistics and analysis emotional. So I had the idea to develop an own technology, analysis and return of investment, the measurement of the real impact of an online marketing campaign. This tool that I called “Visions of Joanna” allows for the targeting of local, national and international campaigns on social networks : Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, 21 Buttons. This first tool of marketing analysis associates audience statistics and analysis of emotional generated by the campaigns to influence digital carried out both on a local level, national or international, in a perfect respect of the law and the RGPD.

What is your goal through this tool ? What are the benefits for companies that are going to use ?

D. A. : It is to show the marks that a return on investment of campaigns with influencers and media is measurable, and that such information is perpetuated, the development of a long-term undertaking. The tool helps to deliver messages tailored to each target. The discourse of the brand and the opinion leaders of the ambassadors are optimized and the transformation of emotional intelligence in the sales of concrete.

In the follow-up, in real-time, the purchase of shares of consumers, companies are able to assess the actual influence of content creators, its performance in the brand with which they collaborate, the conversion rate generated by your audience and the perpetuation of the loyalty of the consumers.

You are one of the first to talk about “emotional marketing” ? It is a new fact, that all businesses today must take into account to perform ?

D. A. : In fact, emotional marketing has always existed, since it is to generate the excitement to attract and build consumer loyalty. The impact of a good communication must necessarily pass through the emotion. What has changed is that thanks to social networks and the digital, there are fewer barriers and, therefore, the distance between brands and consumers. Today, all brands are using social media, but without the understanding of how the marketing of influence.

Our agency puts through campaign proposal creativity based on the emotional marketing, which allows you to target the right message to the right people, while providing a tool of marketing analysis of the combination of audience statistics and analysis emotional. The Marketing becomes so predictive.

You are now in total fundraising for this tool. What are the funds ?

D. A. : The tool of “Visions of Joanna” exists and is already in operation. The fundraising adds to the existing functionality, capabilities of jets and the degree of commitment of the hearings, analysis, and emotional, and the creation of a space dedicated to the opinion leaders. The latter will allow you to register directly on the platform, to be contacted for the provision of the creators of content and analysis of the benefits of your own profile. The 3 billion euros raised from private investors and operational partners will help to commercialize the tool in a market of influence and the analysis of emotional widely user.

What is the size of this market today ?

D. A. : $ 6.7 billion in 2019, which is estimated at $ 20 billion by 2020. Today, 85 % of the companies use the marketing and influence of digital marketing at the global level to increase the awareness, every day, 4.2 million users and 3.4 million users of social networks in the world. In addition, the revenue of the communication sector in France represents eur 32.3 million dollars. Finally, the $ 23 million to advertisers in Europe are all potential users of the first solution to measure the effectiveness of digital campaigns, thanks to the emotions they generate.

Interview by Valerie Loctin.