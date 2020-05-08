What is the star of Game of Thrones in quarantine? – Africa Daily News

Sophie Turner is known to most for playing the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Now that the series HBO is ended, the actress is busy on other fronts as well: but how does she deal with the quarantine?

Looking at his profile Instagram, followed by more than 15 million people, one finds that the march 9, Sophie Turner had released a message to his sister on the occasion of the day of the woman. No photos in their business: was it already in quarantine? Too early perhaps, but who can say. What is certain is that life at home, to the beautiful Sansa, is not so bad: a snapshot, posted on march 25, depicts her young husband, Joe, Jonas, with a nice plate of pasta in front of. The message accompanying the photo says “One of the many benefits of marrying a boy Italian “… in addition to being a singer, in short, dear Joe is also a pretty good cook!

Sophie Turner was then interviewed via Skype by Conan O’brien during this period of quarantine, when he admitted not feel uncomfortable at home. The 24 year-old said: “I can say that I like the forties. I’m an introvert and I like being at home. In fact, if I could, I would stay the whole day without any problem. So for me, it is the right time. “

In short, the star of Game of Thrones is happy and has no problem to adhere to social distancing imposed by the country: in fact, he was said to have left his villa Hollywood quiet once a day to walk the dogover the last few weeks. It is so comfortable that he can not understand why people feel the weight of social distance and complain about it on the social networks. On the contrary, her husband Joe Jonas is said to suffer particularly from the quarantine: he said that the young singer is a person with whom he ” must fight to stay home “, that is why he would live this period in prison.

