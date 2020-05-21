What is the use of celebrities in confinement period ?

Diving in the deep waters of the Internet. This week, why celebrities who are trying to exist on-line for the containment are causing controversy.

The epidemic of coronavirus has largely been a developer of inequality : between the rich and the poor, between men and women, but also between celebrities and other. Several micro-controversy, or, more simply, a mockery, have referred to stars attempting to be in-line during the pandemic. Israeli actress Gal Gadot has caused the hilarity, and not a little anger, with her recovery little inspired to Imagine by John Lennonaccompanied by other stars confined in their beautiful houses. Jennifer Lopez regretted the closure of the restaurants on his Twitter account, but is comforted by filming his huge garden with swimming pool.

Beyond the absurdity of these situations, the strong reactions they may have created (“we hate you all”, commented soberly a user in the tweet of Jennifer Lopez) are indicative of the balancing act that lead celebrities online. The general public is interested in famous people because they make us dream, by their talents, their lifestyle, etc., But the outbreak of coronavirus was all messed up. It is, in any event, the notice of Amanda Hess, a journalist for the New York Times : “The celebrities are the ambassadors of a meritocracy supposed to ; they represent the american dream of becoming rich thanks to his talent, his charm and hard work. But while the company is confined, that the economy is at a standstill, as the dead multiply and that our future is in crisis, stifled in our small apartment or our huge manor house, this fantasy of social lift off.”

Some celebrities are better drawn than others

The other difficulty is that being famous is not enough to know how to be a celebrity online. There is a tendency to group the stars born on the web under the term (too) wide influencers. Their common point, however, is their proximity with their audience. One usually knows the family of her youtubeur preferred or the decoration of the room of a creative content on Instagram. The celebrities the more “traditional”, even if they are over-exposed, are less used to view this aspect of their intimacy. We are well acquainted with the head of Madonna, and we know what looks like his living room. In the Face of these new details, we observe and we judge, as in the us, stars have an apartment too large, a garden, those who spread of conspiracy theoriesthose who write newspapers containment a little too sugarcoated, those who call for solidarity while they are not tax residents in Francethose that display their privileges, real and supposed.

Some celebrities are better drawn than others. The stars of the series The Office reproduced a dance of an episode loved by the fans. Actresses and cascadeuses have organized a heartening fighting by camera interposed. Perhaps, at this moment, we don’t really want that celebrities inspire us or make us think. We prefer that they keep the same role online as in the life of the containment.

Lucy Ronfaut