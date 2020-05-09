What is the voltage ? Why Brad Pitt and his ex Jennifer Aniston will cross often in 2020

The road to Brad Pitt paths that of Jennifer Aniston in 2020, because of their appearance at the same awards ceremony for the cinema and american television.

The general public has not forgotten the tandem that form Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. From 2000 to 2005, the two actors are married and live a romance in the spotlight. But when Brad Pitt meeting Angelina Joliethe end of it. Since then, all eyes are on the two stars. And it seems that their roads should again… in fact, the two actors are expected to attend the same awards ceremony american !

On January 6, 2020, Brad Pitt cross the road Jennifer Aniston the Golden Globes Awards. Brad Pitt is named for his role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, in the category of best performance by an actor in a secondary role on the big screen, the face of Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Jennifer Aniston is named in the category of best performance by an actress in a television series-drama, the face of Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Among the named, Tom Hanks, Scarlett JohanssonRenee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix or Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie. The opportunity for Brad and “Jen” to review their loved ones.

Was his birthday, he was at her side

And it would seem that these reunions improvised no way, not the couple. In fact, last February, Brad Pitt was part of the guests from the guest list to Jennifer Aniston. Why has he responded to his celebration of his 50 years ? Brad “wanted to support” to Jennifer, who is divorced from Justin Theroux, ensures a close to Tonight’s Entertainment. The former couple remained on good terms since their separation in 2005.

According to another source, it “might have spent a very good evening”discussing with his faithful friend George Clooney, or even his partner on the screen in Troy, Orlando Bloom. A powerful ally to Brad Pitt, who through him also going through a difficult time since his divorce with the mother of his six children, Angelina Jolie.

