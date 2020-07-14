What is the Warrior Nun, the fantasy of the series from Netflix ?

“Despite the dialogues flat and the plot predictable, there is a nice energy…”

Of the nuns, Ninjas, and demons, this is the recipe very good Warrior Nunsa new fantasy series from Netflix – which was released last Friday – which bears his name. An adaptation of the comic books should not be taken too seriously, but that is not exempt from the fun, according to the american press.

The Hollywood Reporter sees in the heroine, a species of “dead ringer for Emilia Clarke doe eyes, but the young Dawn Baptista does not have the charm of sufficient gravity as a performer to bring an adaptation as “tedious”.

CNN not like it so much, and confesses that this “type of sweepstakes, of course, always a large amount of passionate subscribers. But when it’s as stupid as that is, it is difficult to see the interest beyond the fans.”

The Independent is less critical, and thinks that “despite the dialogues flat and the plot predictable, there is a nice energy in Warrior Nun … The nuns to the race have always had the sense of the party !”

ComicBook.com valid from his side : “Warrior Nun is a journey that is very exciting that manages to ask difficult questions, while embracing their own stupidity, their actions, and the utter absurdity of all this. This series is not going to be the cup of tea from all over the world, but it is a walk of hell.“

AV Club sums up finally : “The story is sometimes a little too much on an exhibition of mythological and religious, but the chemistry between the actors is good and the fight scenes are skillfully choreographed is well located.“