what is this brand adored by Kendall Jenner and the it girls of the moment ?

The common point between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Irina shayk and Olivia Culpo ? Their affinity without fault for this label made in New Zealand and fresh out of the ground, of which they have become muses over time. Since 2015, the clothing co-designed by the friends Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie ; redraw the contours of a mode to be stuck in the 90’s.

Paris Georgia : of premium parts available

If you were to mix a bit ofaudacityan ounce of sexy and then a good dose of femininity and elegance, it gets the parts singular as suggested Paris Georgiaat affordable prices. These clothes sophisticated, the perfect finish, acclimatize as well to the trends of the season, and will delight those who wish to count a piece of high quality in their dressing room. The tissues rigid and noble in shape silhouettes carved skirts, slinky dresses sparkling, but also the model signature : a tank top, black collar heart edge white immaculate, which is similar to a corset.

Adopted by the youngest of the clan Jenner, this high, as are the other signed by the brand, flatters the curves and can be worn to any occasion. Of social gatherings, to the getaways, city, clothing, stamped Paris Georgia are all outputs. As a bonus, the label ocean sign a line of wedding dresses that can be distinguished by material satin-finished and sections of highly worked. What more can one ask ?

