What is this confused between 6ix9ine, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber ?

Accusing the Billboard to subvert the first place of its Hot 100, 6ix9ine was not that of friends. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber defended themselves.

Not a day goes by without 6ix9ine does not speak of him. Since his release from prison and his single “Gooba”, the artist for the hair arc-en-ciel wanders into the news, polarizing the attention to the pace of media outlets sensational. After his scrambles to Snoop Dogg, accusing him of having ratted well before him, 6ix9ine creaked his teeth diamond at the exit of the Billboard Hot 100 : it is not prime. Despite the release spectacular for her single “Gooba”, 6ix9ine is preceded by “Say So” of Doja Cat and “Stuck With U” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Refusing to accept her bronze medal, the artist has rolled up his sleeves to make the world understand that this is necessarily an error. Worse, it has developed a video in which he seeks to prove that Ariana Grande cheated. One of his arguments states that 30 000 copies of the title “Stuck With” U ” were purchased by only six credit cards. He adds that a “investigation is ongoing”initiated by his own free will, without giving more details.

6ix9ine to Ariana Grande : “You don’t know what it is”

It is clear that, in any case, the accusations of 6ix9ine have come to tickle the ears Ariana Grande has responded on his social networks with the help of a press release. She said that “our fans have purchased the song (never more than four copies of each, as stipulated in the regulations)”. A good player, she congratulated all members of the top 10 of the Billboard charts this week, “even the number 3”. The whole, regretting the fact that 6ix9ine has taken to it without ever mentioning Justin Bieber, trying to “discredit women who work hard (and only women, for some reason)”.

6ix9ine replied to Ariana Grande in stride, stating, grosos-modo, he has worked very hard to get out of Brooklyn, and he has not had the chance to go through Disney and the tv to get there. “I speak for the millions of children who are not as fortunate as you. The millions who have not had the chance to get on tv. Life is real when you have social aid, the life is real when you grow up without a father. You don’t know what it is.” He acknowledges, however, the talent of the singer, concluding : “You will never understand my pain”.

Justin Bieber : “It’s a lie”

Justin Bieber has, in turn, responded in a story Instagram. It has also justified a “strategy” in regard to the increase of sales of “Stuck With U” at the end of the period of seo, stating that “we do not disclose our figures before the end of the week.” Justin Bieber has also swept away the argument of credit cards : “It is a lie. The rules are clear : a credit card can purchase a maximum of 4 copies. Anything over is thrown out”.

Finally, in an interesting analysis, Complex said that the accusations of cheating 6ix9ine were vain, and that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber deserve their first place. The calculations are complicated, but the magazine relays the equation used in the design of the ranking with a breakdown of 35-35% for the ratio of sales, 30-40% for distribution and 2°-30% for streaming. In sum, 6ix9ine has tried to manipulate some of its data and those of “Stuck with U” to design its own calculation, far different from the methods used by Billboard.

On his side, Billboard has published a lengthy justification, sweeping turn to the arguments raised by 6ix9ine. “Billboard and Nielsen’s Music/MRC Data conduct audits on all sales reported with access to details of purchases, and work with partners data to recognize the purchases to be excessive and remove these units from the total of the final sales. This week, like every week, all of the securities have been subject to the same review”has justified the enterprise.

