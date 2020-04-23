What is Tyler Rake, the new Chris Hemsworth on Netflix ?

Ca short, it jumps, it défouraille in every sense. But next scenario, one is conspicuously absent. A lot of noise and fury for not much

Next to suspense, it is missed. The first few minutes of Tyler Rake leave little doubt about the fate of his hero. But after all, what does it matter. In this kind of movie referred to highly dramatic, the essential is never the goal, but the path to get there. In this case, a mission on the paper is highly impossible. A mercenary and lonely loaded by a powerful gangster mafia-bangladeshi jailed to save his son from the clutches of enemies who have kidnapped. Before going for the first time behind a camera, Sam Hargrave was a stuntman (including Captain America : Civil war, where he met with Joe Russo, writer of this Tyler Rake). And on the screen, it shows ! The race – suits, fights in melee, explosions of any kind are linked together with efficiency undeniable.

Except that the movie lasts 2 hours. And that between two défouraillages, it should be well cause. And then it gets even worse. Dialogues needy (” You do not drown by falling in the river but by staying submerged in it “), psychology of the characters also summary bottom of ceiling (the mercenary haunted by the death of his son from a serious illness because he had fled his bedside to engage as military), flashbacks clumsy… Tyler Rake swells the muscle to crush a mosquito. And the majority of the actors are forced to make a ton to be for the diapason of this over-revving permanent. Started by Chris Hemsworth tangled up in this role of a knight vengeful jealous, which turns more often than in its turn the parody quite involuntary.

Tyler Rake out the 24 April on Netflix