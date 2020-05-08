What is Velvet Buzzsaw, the movie Netflix with Jake Gyllenhaal ?

The new Dan Gilroy is attempting a mash-up between horror and satiric comedy.

Night Callthe previous association between Dan Gilroy and Jake Gyllenhaal, was already, in its way, a horror movie. A history of vampires in the night from L. A., where a neo-Travis Bickle, wandering, skin and bones, a finger on the trigger, looking for a scoop and a bit of fresh flesh. Really freaking out. The Velvet Buzzsawthe film Netflix is now celebrating their reunion, line twisting also the genre of horror, but on a much more casual – it is also scruffy and inconsistent that Night Call was tense and “concerned”. At first glance, the film is presented as a satire of the contemporary art world, with his round of characters chewed with sarcasm, in line with the Robert Altman of The Player or Ready-to-wear. Critical snobs, artists in crisis, gallery owners, pedants, parasites worldly… A choral film in the casting chic (Toni Collette, John Malkovich, Zawe Ashton, Rene Russo), led by a Jake Gyllenhaal unleashed in journalist binoclard and bisexual in the name to sleep outside, Morf Vandewalt.

From Donnie Darko to Stronger : transformations of Jake Gyllenhaal



Theatre of blood

It takes a long (too long) exposure to understand that this showcase flashy was just a decoy, and that, behind the little circus of the appearances depicted by Gilroy, hides a horror movie ironic : after one of the characters has discovered the paintings great of an artist cursed recently deceased, those paintings are going to unleash supernatural forces and dézinguer one by one the entire cast, according to a mechanical slasher to laugh, somewhere between Ten Little Niggers and Theatre of bloodthis film seventies where Vincent Price played an actor shakespearean frustrated that killed the journalists who had spoken evil of him. Pretty nice on paper (who does not want to see criticism of pretentious, dying in atrocious sufferings ?), this program suffers, however, the difficulty of Gilroy to harmonize the two veins of the film, the satire and the horror, the fun and the funk. Too long, too convoluted, the film ends up giving the impression of being around a murder scene to the other, and one ends up losing interest in the characters, too weak or unpalatable to which one feels the slightest shiver for them. The Velvet Buzzsaw is nevertheless valuable to the fan club of Jake Gyllenhaal, since it confirms that the actor is at a turning point in his career : after his run phenomenal which began at the start of the decade, which saw him string together a series of compositions, wild, and inhabited (of Prisoners to Stronger), Gyllenhaal now seems ready to ease the pressure, to play without putting his health at stake, melting into the all casts and reconcile with the big machines that it was leaking from Prince of Persia (he did eventually sign with Marvel, which would have seemed inconceivable just five years). Remains this great mystery : why, of Okja to The Velvet Buzzsawreserve-t-il films Netflix its performance the most bouffonnes ?

The Velvet Buzzsawby Dan Gilroy, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo… On Netflix.