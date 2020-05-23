what it has done since its supture with Justin Bieber !

It has been two years that everything is over between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ! Back on the career and project of the singer since !

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have taken different paths since march, 2019… In fact, since the man is married ! As for the singer, she is devoted to the background music… MCE TV tells you more !

Following his separation with The Weekend, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber did not cease to be photographed together ! In fact, there was every reason to believe that the two former was always going to replace the cover ! Lo and behold, a few months later the shock ! The two artists completely stop to see !

If you already know that Justin Bieber has found love in the meantime ! In fact, he is even married ! Selena meanwhile has devoted to his musical career ! In fact, his love life is clearly on pause since then !

As well, the young woman has released no less than two albums “Revival” and “Rare” ! Two successful projects for the young woman of 27 years !

Selena Gomez has come a long way since her separation with Justin Bieber

After her separation with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez was able to was able to work on his third studio album ! An album a success ! In fact, one of his titles, ” Lose You To Love me “, has the same etee number 1 in the ranking Billboard Hot 100 ! A big first for the american artist !

Building on this success, Selena Gomez has released her album Rare in march 2020 ! After months teaser this project, his fans were the angels that this project finally ! The young woman had even made an appearance tv in the “ Kelly Ckarson Show “to talk about his album !

As well, the singer had said : “I know that people think that I’m not the best singer ! But I boss really as a crazy ! And I really love to write and create melodies, and make it so moving on ! “

During the containment, the beautiful Selena has not been idle ! In effect, she has released a title called Boyfriend ! The clip has already millions views on YouTube ! A real success !

