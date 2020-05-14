I refuse to fall asleep in front of the tv. Even fighting against a show boring, I’m striking the cheeks, screaming as Camilo to Heads ! or I throw a glass of water in the face, such Criquette in The heart has its reasonsfor me make up the credits at the end.



Hugo Dumas

The Press

It is not true that they will have my skin, oh no. In the last weeks of containment, I would have had the spacer that is used to keep the eyes open in the movie A clockwork Orange for me to avoid as much violence to my little person. Seriously, the slaps on the face, it’s going to do.

To dodge these series ronflantes and unappealing, here is what it should not look at the tv, despite the siren song of Netflix, or the insistence of an algorithm generally well informed.

PHOTO LOU FAULON, NETFLIX/ASSOCIATED PRESS Amandla Stenberg and André Holland in The Eddy

Let’s start with the prestigious series The Eddy on Netflix, carried out in part by the filmmaker Damien Chazelle, who has given us memorable films Whiplash and The The Land. What a disappointment.

It is long, long, long like a trumpet solo in a jazz quintet — never ending finish. Rip to him its instrument for someone, it press.

Filmed in Paris, in a mixture lame French, English and Arabic, the miniseries The Eddy tells the story of the ordinary life of ordinary employees to a box of jazz in tears. Divulgâcheur : it’s not going to go well.

One of the co-owners of the bar, a taciturn american pianist played by the excellent André Holland (theThe Knick, Moonlight)suffers a blockage creative and fled woman and child. Only surprise of the story, his teenage daughter arrives from New York to join him in Paris, where she made the 400 blows with a rapper algerian. This relationship father-daughter acrimonious is infuriating and very ultimate.

Many actors seen recently in the award-winning films, including A prophet, Jacques Audiard, and Cold War, of Pawel Pawlikowski, appear in The Eddythat is in fact the name of the jazz club series, located in the 13e arrondissement, close to the device.

PHOTO LOU FAULON, NETFLIX/ASSOCIATED PRESS André Holland and Joanna Kulig in The Eddy

In The Eddythe form has taken over substance. Yes, it is beautiful, with an exploration of a Paris most poor, filthy and rough, but it’s based on a scenario that seems to be improvised, such as a session of jazz aficionados. Others really like to bottom. Not us.

Note, this may be it, the goal : to build a mini-series as a piece of jazz experimental unbearable.

In the third episode on a total of eight, I capitulated. No character is endearing, and everyone has the air of getting out of a long depression.

It is far d’Lift to the scaffoldLouis Malle, whose soundtrack, by Miles Davis, is a masterpiece.

Other tv series that caught me in his nets, but not necessarily for the right reasons : Defending Jacob (To the defense of Jacob in the French version) of Apple TV+.

First, I had forgotten that I souscrivais to this online service, thank you. Then, I have the impression that in looking at the first and the last episode of Defending JacobI do ruined not much else.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by William Landay, Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans (Captain America for Marvel) and the stunning Michelle Dockery, aka Lady Mary of Downton Abbey. These two actors play an adorable couple of booboos, parents of a teenager of 14 years, the famous Jacob of the title.

PHOTO APPLE TV/ASSOCIATED PRESS Chris Evans, ‘jaeden Martell and Michelle Dockery in Defending Jacob

Him, a deputy prosecutor, rolls in an Audi. She, who cares for the children of the DPJ, led by a Land Rover. Their beautiful house in the suburbs of Boston, like that of Celeste (Nicole Kidman) in Big Little Lies.

All this beautiful world-well-dressed-love-until the day the police discovered the corpse of a teenager in the park where the parents of the neighborhood make it their “small” 10 kilometers in the morning. The victim, who was stabbed several times, is a classmate of Jacob.

You can guess here that the police suspect Jacob of having committed the murder and then arrested. With a snap of the fingers, the perfect family becomes the family pariah of the neighborhood.

Very, very slowly, trying to understand what happened in the park. The Jacob in question, who proclaimed his innocence, is strange, unkind, and closed. It was really the taste of the brew : “enwèye”, speak, the great, defend yourself !

Episode by episode, the two parents are trying to break through the shell of Jacob, in vain. A neuropsychiatrist is attack also in vain.

Apple TV+ has posted online that five of the eight episodes of Defending Jacob. I’m caught in a trap. Because I’ve seen the first five hours, and I want to know how the story will end, even if it means sacrificing a piece of mental health.

In normal times, I would have just unplugged it. But then, I cling to desperate way. Cursed pandemic, huh ?