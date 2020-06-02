“What kind of interview is this?”

The star of Marvel, Scarlett Johansson, is considered to be one of the hottest stars of today. With his next film, solo Black Widow and several episodes of the Avengers to his credit, the actress can now add academy award nominations to his list of credits after having been named for his roles in the Marriage Story, and Jojo Rabbit.

In spite of his talent apparent, Johansson has been subject to a myriad of issues sexist when a tour press that her co-male stars have never had to endure.

Scarlett Johansson, star of “the Avengers” | Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

The star of ” Black Widow “, has published an editorial

In 2009, Johansson has written an article for the Huffington Post, after having got fed up of false stories about his diet and his workout programs.

“Since I dedicated myself to putting me in the form of” super-heroes “, several articles regarding my weight have been brought to my attention, ” explained the actress of the MCU. “It has been claimed that I followed a workout routine strictly regulated by co-stars, put in shape by trainers I’ve never met, eating sprouted grains I can’t pronounce and ultimately losing 14 pounds off my 5’3” Frame. … I am a small person to begin with, so the idea of my losing this weight is a madness total. “

The actress nominated for the academy award then described in detail what a weight loss of this amount would result in for it. “If I lose 14 pounds, I should separate the two arms. And a foot “, she wrote. “I’m frustrated by the irresponsibility of the media sensation who sell the public ideas about what we should look like and how we should get there. “

The main objective of Johansson was to make it clear to the public that it was not behind these false messages of body weight inaccessible.

“I would be absolutely mortified to discover that a 15 year old girl in Kansas City read one of these” articles “and decided she was not going to eat for a few weeks so that she too will be able to” plant his diet “and look like Scarlett Johansson,” said the actress of the Avengers.

An example of questions for Scarlett Johansson

During the promotion of film The Avengers 2012, Johansson was joined her co-stars for the press tour standard. A journalist first asked a question to the star of Iron Man, Robert Downey, Jr.

“Firstly to Robert, throughout Iron Man 1 and 2, Tony Stark started out as a character very selfish, but learns to fight as a team,” said the journalist, according to WomenandHollywood.com. “So, how did you approach this role, bearing in mind this kind of maturity as a human being in regard to the character of Tony Stark, and have you learned something during the course of the three films you’ve made? “

One might think that the journalist is dealing with a similar question to Johansson, but she has chosen a completely different path. “And to Scarlett, to get in shape for Black Widow did you have anything special to do in terms of diet, like did you have to eat a specific food, or this kind of thing?” she asked.

Johansson was clearly put off by the question, where Downey tried to make a joke to break the tension. The actress has taken to publicise its frustration.

“How is it that you have the existential question really interesting, and I get a similar question, “rabbit food” ? “Johansson responded, returning the survey to the Downey area.

The actress MCU is queried on his underwear… it is true

The star of Lost in Translation was met with another question inappropriate when the promotion for the film 2012. In an interview with co-star Jeremy Renner, she was asked about what she wears under her costume of Black Widow.

“Now, were you able to wear underwear,” began the interviewer Extra, where Johansson has been cut. “You’re like the fifth person who asked me this question. What’s going on? ” she answered with frustration. “Since when do people begin to ask themselves questions in their interviews about their underwear? “

Trying to explain his question tasteless, the journalist continued. “Well, it is because it is a skin so tight … “, intervened again actress. “I will leave that to your imagination,” said Johansson with irony. “Everything that you think I should wear or not to wear under this costume. “

The maintenance is becoming more and more annoying, the corresponding Extra has tried to come back by asking: “Is this inappropriate?”

Johansson could not hide his disbelief. “To ask someone what kind of underpants they wear?” she answered. “What kind of interview is this? “The reporter then tried to use semantics to get out of the direction uncomfortable as the interview was taking, but the actress Marvel was clearly not happy.

Although this interview dates from several years ago, Johansson was on the right track to resist gender bias, too glaring and it continues to do so today.