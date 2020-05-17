what kind of man does it crack ?

What kind of man did really crack the pretty british actress Emma Watson ? It gives you more details !

What is the type of man actress Emma Watson ? MCE TV gives you more details !

We know finally who is the secret boyfriend of the actress Emma Watson. Indeed it is beautiful Leo Robinton.

The latter is a young entrepreneur in california. Also we still know nothing on the details of their meeting.

That said, the couple seems to be very happy ! Besides Emma Watson and her lover prefer to be discreet.

In effect, they want to live their story away from prying eyes. Moreover, the couple never speaks of his relationship in public.

However, thanks to former revelations of the actress, we can guess some of the qualities of his beloved. In fact, the pretty young woman had already spoken of the character traits that made crack in a man.

Emma Watson : her ideal man

The star of the saga of Harry Potter has, therefore, unveiled the qualities of her ideal man. In fact, in 2011 she told the magazine Company.

Emma Watson said that she was looking for someone nice. She also admitted that good manners and intelligence are also important criteria.

She also likes that her man have confidence in himself. Finally, if it makes her laugh, the young lady will be charmed.

And physically, then ? How Emma Watson love, does it ?

“Je really don’t have any specific type of men “. explains simply the actress. ” You could display photos of all the boys with whom I went out, and you would see that they are all different physically.

Finally it will conclude on the fact that for her, personality overrides the physical. This is said !

In any case, our pretty actress has found his happiness with his new sweetheart Leo Robinton. We guess, therefore, that the young man must have qualities that have managed to charmed the pretty woman.

Tags : emma watson – Emma Watson darling – Emma Watson couple – Emma Watson ideal man – Emma Watson Leo Robinton – Emma Watson quality Emma Watson type man