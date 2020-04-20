What kind of music in the movies and series being launched the week of April 15, 2020 ?

In this confinement period, here are the first releases of the week about the series and films (exclusive) available online for the first time, with the composers Clément Dumoulin (Animalsons), Kris Bowers, Fil Eisler, Christopher Bremus, Fernando Velázquez, Vincent Jones, Jean-Jacques Hertz & François Roy, John Paesano, Jeff Russo, Dickon Hinchliffe.

Clement Dumoulin (known under the title Animalsons as arranger and producer in the middle of the rap), sign the music of the comedy of Katia Lewkowicz. This movie was released in cinemas, but in the face of the health crisis, producers are directed to Amazon.

Distribution : Directly to Amazon Prime Video (15/04)

Kris Bowers sign music 10 episodes of the series Dahvi Waller.

Broadcast : 10 episodes on Canal+ Series (15/04)

Fil Eisler (Dietland, What/If) sign the music of the 10 episodes of the series from Valerie Weiss.

Broadcast : 10 episodes on Netflix (15/04)

Christopher Bremus sign the music of the German comedy by Cüneyt Kaya.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (17/04)

Fernando Velázquez sign the music for the biopic policy, Greg Barker, who directed his first fiction, after several documentaries.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (17/04)

Vincent Jones sign the music of the documentary series in Kenya Barris on the issue of parenting.

Distribution : 8 episodes on Netflix (17/04)

The composer espoagnol Fernando Velazquez find Fernando González Molina after “El guardián invisible” of which this is a sequel.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (17/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]

Jean-Jacques Hertz and François Roy found Julien Leclercq after “Lukas” (2018), “Robbers” (2015) and “The assault” (2010).

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (17/04)

The group of heavy american metal ASKA sign the music for the first film Tayarisha Poe.

Distribution : Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (17/04)



[BO DISPONIBLE]

John Paesano sign music 10 episodes of this serial thriller Italian Jan Michelini.

Broadcast : 10 episodes on OCS (18/04)

Jeff Russo sign the music of 4 seasons (4 x 10 episodes) of this series, television adaptation of FARGO, by the Coen brothers, and succeeds Carter Burwell, who had signed the music for the feature film, and found Noah Hawley after “Legion” (2017-2019).

Broadcast : Season 4 on Netflix / FX Networks (19/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]

Dickon Hinchliffe sign the music of the 7 episodes of this series romantic of Natalie Bailey & Kate Dennis.

Distribution : 8 episodes on HBO / OCS (From 13/04)

The artist of electronic music Raphael Sadiq sign the music of the 4 seasons of the series romantic of Larry Wilmore and Issa Rae. In season 4, there is also two songs, “Reaching” of Cautious Clay (by Alex Isley) and “Infrastructure” of St. Panther.

Broadcast : Season 4 on HBO / OCS (13/04)

ROB (Robin Coudert) sign the music for 5 seasons of the series created by Eric Rochant for Canal Plus with a partition, electronic climate suspended, disturbing, thriller and sometimes romantic to the emotional impact of the series.

Broadcast : Season 5 on Canal+ Series (Since 6/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



Paul Leonard-Morgan sign the music of the 9 episodes of the SF series by Nathaniel Halpern. Philip Glass has participated in 1 episode.

Broadcast : 9 episodes on Amazon Prime Video (Since 3/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]

Julie Roué found this series on political comedy (10 episodes) director Émilie Noblet after the “HP” (2018). François Clos also involved in this series co-produced by Jeremiah Within.

Broadcast : 10 episodes on France.TV (Since 9/04)

Michael Brook sign the music in this drama, the first film by Alan Yang.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (Since 10/04)





The musician of electronic music and English Rupert Parkes (aka Photek) sign the music for the action movie from Jay Karas.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (10/04)





Philippe Jakko sign the music of the first film, a dram-édie of Nathanael Guedj. “If you see my mother” is also the title of a song of Sidney Bechet, which is heard in the film.

Distribution : Exclusively on Arte (Since April 10)

[BO DISPONIBLE]

David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia sign up to the music of 3 seasons (3×8 episodes) of this series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Broadcast : Season 3, broadcast on Canal+ Series (Since 11/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]