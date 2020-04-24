What kind of music in the movies and series being launched the week of April 22, 2020 ?

In this confinement period, here are the first releases of the week about the series and films (exclusive) available online for the first time, with the composers Zeltia Montes, Nate Heller, Mark Mothersbaugh, Lukasz Targosz, Eric Neveux, Atli Örvarsson, Marios Takoushis, Atli Örvarsson, Alex Belcher & Henry Jackman, Michael Abels, John Paesano.

Zeltia Montes sign the music for the first feature film of Marc Vigil.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (22/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



The composer Nate Heller found her older sister Marielle Heller after “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” (2015) and “The pirates of Manhattan” (2018).

Distribution : Directly on Vod (22/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



Mark Mothersbaugh sign the music for the animated film from Kris Pearn & Cory Evans, as well as the song ‘I Choose’ performed and co-written by Alessia Cara.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (22/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



Lukasz Targosz found Patryk Vega on this thriller Polish after “Kobiety mafii” 2 (2019), “Politics” (2019), “Badboy” (2020), “Women of the Mafia” (2018), “Botoks” (2017) and “Secret Wars” (2014).

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (22/04)

Eric Neveux sign the music of the 6 episodes of the police series written by Pierre Lemaitre and directed by Ziad Doueiri it finds after “The attack” (2012) and “The insult” (2017).

Broadcast : 6 episodes on Arte (23/04)

Andy Burrows sign the music for the series comic English (2×6 episodes) of and with Ricky Gervais for Netflix.

Broadcast : Season 2 on Netflix (24/04)

Marios Takoushis sign the music of the 8 episodes of this romance Turkish, series of Meriç Acemi.

Distribution : 8 episodes on Netflix (24/04)

Documentary Spike Jonze on the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys.

Distribution : Exclusively on Apple TV+ (24/04)

Atli Örvarsson sign the music of the 8 episodes of this series justice by Mark Bomback, and Morten Tyldum.

Distribution : 8 episodes on Apple TV+ (24/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



Alex Belcher & Henry Jackman sign the music for this action film, the first film of Sam Hargrave.

Distribution : Exclusively on Netflix (24/04)

Michael Abels (“Get Out,” Us, See You Yesterday) wrote the music to the drama of Cory Finley with an orchestral score in homage to great classical composers such as Handel, Wagner and Beethoven, and some percussion.

Distribution : Exclusively on HBO / OCS (26/04)

John Paesano sign music 10 episodes of this series horror of John Logan, a spin-off of “Penny Dreadful” (2014-2016).

Broadcast : 10 episodes on Canal+ Series (27/04)

And always :

Dickon Hinchliffe sign the music of the 7 episodes of this series romantic of Natalie Bailey & Kate Dennis.

Distribution : 8 episodes on HBO / OCS (From 13/04)

Kris Bowers sign music 10 episodes of the series Dahvi Waller.

Broadcast : 10 episodes on Canal+ Series (15/04)





Philippe Jakko sign the music of the first film, a dram-édie of Nathanael Guedj. “If you see my mother” is also the title of a song of Sidney Bechet, which is heard in the film.

Distribution : Exclusively on Arte (Since April 10)

[BO DISPONIBLE]

ROB (Robin Coudert) sign the music for 5 seasons of the series created by Eric Rochant for Canal Plus with a partition, electronic climate suspended, disturbing, thriller and sometimes romantic to the emotional impact of the series.

Broadcast : Season 5 on Canal+ Series (Since 6/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]



Paul Leonard-Morgan sign the music of the 9 episodes of the SF series by Nathaniel Halpern. Philip Glass has participated in 1 episode.

Broadcast : 9 episodes on Amazon Prime Video (Since 3/04)

[BO DISPONIBLE]