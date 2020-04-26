What Kylie Jenner would need Travis Scott before the resume

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shocked the world when they are separated. The old flames broke out in September 2019 after more than two years together. But they remained close and continued to spend time together with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

While recent reports claim that they have reconciled secretly, inside sources have stated that this was not the case. However, this does not mean that this will not happen. A new report indicates that Jenner is open to reconciliation as long as Scott promises him his loyalty.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet at an event in August 2019 | Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner really wants that they are on the same wavelength, according to the report

Following the news of the separation of Jenner and Scott, sources have attributed their failure to their interests and ways of life conflicting. People said at the time that they “were not quite on the same length of advance”, claiming that Jenner wanted to focus on their family life, while Scott preferred to keep his attention on his musical career.

But a source said to HollywoodLife on march 27, that if he changed his mind and decided to commit to her and their family, Jenner the resume.

“Kylie would be totally with him, if she trusted in him, but she still has a hard time making it,” said the insider.

Kylie Jenner remains single

It remains to be seen if she and Scott will recover as a whole. But in the meantime, the star of Kylie Cosmetics seems to be holding up.

“She is not seeking anyone else for the time being,” continued the source. “His family would love it for her, but especially her mom think that she is young and wants to live just as much or a normal life and love to be young again. She did not want her to grow up so fast and moved. They would like to see single and go out together and have fun. “

Jenner has shattered the rumors of love with Drake when they were seen together several times at the end of October 2019. However, sources have told Us Weekly the following month that they had ultimately different interests and have decided to do nothing further of serious.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still share a special bond

They are maybe not all, but a title could not be closer. The source of HollywoodLife went on to say that although they are not in a formal relationship, the two still share a “very strong connection” and would even “re-bound”.

“They have so much love and respect for each other,” said the source, adding, “but they seem to want different things long-term. The family of Kylie understands this and supports it and they will love it and will always include Travis because they see it as a family. They are not fighting, and they agree very well, especially for the good of (their 2 year old daughter) Stormi. “

Aww. Take notes, because this is how you do it.

