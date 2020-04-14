What lessons can be drawn from the present chaos to build the world after ? Ask your questions to Cyril Dion

We continue to note increasing power to chat with Cyril Dion. And we would like to thank our service Planet for all her good ideas on the subject.

Want to co-build the world of tomorrow ?

Sometimes, your mind escapes and you’re enjoying imagining the”after” ? Do you have ideas on how to build a more resilient world, more sober, more caring ?

The initiatives and platforms are multiplying to collect your thoughts the most foolish or the most elaborate, as many of the seeds that will sow tomorrow’s world. Sixty mps have launched an online consultation in order to ” build the day and the world afterwards “, of which the synthesis is expected by mid-may. France Strategy, attached to the prime minister’s office, has launched, on its side, a “call for contribution for a sustainable “, on the ground that” a duty of imagination is imposed on us “. Bluenove, a consulting company in collective intelligence, has created the questionnaire Our new livesto “receive the word today and tomorrow”.