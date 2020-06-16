what looked like stars in high school ?

Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie, Cameron Diaz : take a look at the class photos of the stars

Before knowing the glory and the fame, the stars are almost all placed by the box for “high school” like most of us. If some of the actors or singers have almost not changed since that time, others have become unrecognizable, the image of actor Jason Alexander. In fact, at the time of your class photo, the last sported a thick mane of brown color, but today it is his thick head of hair gave way to baldness.

Others, however, have not lost any of its charm. American actresses Angelina Jolie or Cameron Diaz, has the same face, though more refined in the dawn of his fifty years.

Finally, there are those who almost have not changed since the early years of high school. Include the oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway or Amanda Seyfried.

Planet offers you to discover in pictures the before and after of the stars in the high school.