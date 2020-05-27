What looks like the first collection signed Quay x Lizzo ?

The brand in vogue Quay Australia has partnered with the american singer Lizzo for her new eyewear collection and a new campaign.
Quay Australia is the delight of fashion addicts for several years already, thanks to glasses accessible responding to the trends of the moment and collaborations always more attractive.
After Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, or Kylie Jenner, the brand trusted to the singer Lizzoknown for his straight talk and his looks colourful.
It is therefore not surprising to discover a collection of bold made of iconic models but also of eyeglasses vibrant ornate details and a variety of.
A collab under the sign of inclusion and solidarity
“We see Lizzo as an icon of self-confidence, self-esteem and self-expression. She speaks frankly and this fact, which encourages us to do the same. Self-confidence, self-expression and authenticity are at the heart of the messages we want to convey in Quay. So we are very excited to partner with someone who embodies that, and we must join forces to help the needy thanks to Feeding America“stresses Jodi Bricker, CEO of Quay.
The singer and the brand have pledged to donate one million meals through a charitable program.
Composed of solar glasses Blue Light and accessories, the collection includes iconic models such as the masks, the cat-eye or sunglasses type aviator. To echo the style of Lizzo, you will discover frames decorated with stars, studs or sequins, as well as masks ultra colorful.