What looks like the first collection signed Quay x Lizzo ?

The brand in vogue Quay Australia has partnered with the american singer Lizzo for her new eyewear collection and a new campaign.

Quay Australia is the delight of fashion addicts for several years already, thanks to glasses accessible responding to the trends of the moment and collaborations always more attractive.

After Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, or Kylie Jenner, the brand trusted to the singer Lizzoknown for his straight talk and his looks colourful.

It is therefore not surprising to discover a collection of bold made of iconic models but also of eyeglasses vibrant ornate details and a variety of.