What looks like the first collection signed Quay x Lizzo ?

(Relaxnews) – The brand by vogue Quay Australia has partnered with the american singer Lizzo for her new eyewear collection and a new campaign. A collaboration, under the sign of the boldness, solidarity, and inclusion, in the air of time.

Quay Australia is the delight of fashion addicts for several years already through special glasses available that meet the trends of the moment, and collaborations ever more attractive. After Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, or Kylie Jenner, the brand trusted to the singer Lizzo, known for his straight talk and his looks colourful. It is therefore not surprising to discover a collection of bold made of iconic models, but also of eyeglasses vibrant ornate details and a variety of.

“We see Lizzo as an icon of self-confidence, self-esteem and self-expression. It is expressed in any franchise, and this fact, which encourages us to do the same. Self-confidence, self-expression and authenticity are at the heart of the messages we want to convey in the Quay area, and we are very excited to partner with someone who embodies that, and we can unite to help the less fortunate through Feeding America,” stresses Jodi Bricker, CEO of Quay.

Because it is a collaboration, under the sign of inclusion, self-expression, and solidarity. Not only Lizzo is directly involved in the launch of the campaign “Confidence is Quay”, but the singer and the brand have pledged to donate one million meals through a charitable program.

Composed of solar glasses Blue Light, and accessories, the collection includes iconic models such as the masks, cat-eyes or sunglasses type aviators. To echo the style of Lizzo, you will discover frames decorated with stars, studs, or glitter, as well as masks ultra colorful. The whole is always offered at affordable prices, from 50 euros.