What MCU Chris has the net value the highest: Evans, Pratt or Hemsworth?

The world of film Marvel is home to three of the Chrises of the most famous Hollywood – Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans. Hemsworth plays the God of Thunder and will probably bid farewell to the MCU, after Thor: Love and Thunder. Pratt portrays Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Evans has played the fair and altruistic Captain America in Avengers: Endgame of phase 3.

After several twists and turns in the landscape of Marvel (as well as several concerts outside of the MCU), what Chris has come to boast of having the net value the highest? While all of these actors are A-listers with deep pockets, it takes the first place. Then, go through each of the actor MCU with the net value lowest to the one with the most high.

3. Chris Pratt

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Chris Pratt is worth about $ 60 million, but some estimates suggest that its value is closer to $ 40 million, according to the source. While the actor has accumulated the bulk of his money via the MCU, he has also played Andy Dwyer in NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

After you have signed up to play Star-Lord in the MCU, others may have noticed the potential for Pratt to play star of the action, and he quickly won the lead role in Jurassic World. He played Owen Grady, with Clear Bryce Dallas Howard in the two films. The reboot of Jurassic World has been created in the calendar year next following Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt also expresses Emmet in The Lege Movie and its sequel.

2. Chris Evans

Before you play in the MCU, Chris Evans has jumped into genres – that appear in movies of super-heroes, comedies for teens and romantic comedies – and often sided with of the films which have been presented for the first time to critics and to the public. Evans played in Not Another Teen Movie, What’s Your Number, Fantastic Four and the Losers before taking Cap.

When Evans finally appeared in the world of Marvel, the door to success is open; the actor has seemed to find its place in the industry thanks to his performance as Steve Rogers.

Evans is worth about $ 70 million according to several online sites, including CelebrityNetWorth, WealthyGorilla and Men’s Health. While the trip to Evans in the MCU clears slowly in the memory, the actor should embody The Dentist in the little shop of horrors and restart, and a descendant of the infamous Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in a movie called Jekyll (based on the BBC series of the same).

1. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the MCU. Hemsworth appeared in three standalone episodes as the norse God and several mash-ups MCU, and a fourth film, Thor is in progress. Yet, well before his days of being a movie star in Los Angeles, Hemsworth has starred in soap operas in australia.

Hemsworth has also starred in Men in Black: International, Snow White and the Huntsman, 12 Strong, In the Heart of the Sea, and more. The actor often appears in films that are geared towards the action – embodying characters, brave and intimidating physically in movies big-budget and big-budget.

Chris Hemsworth is worth $ 130 million, which makes him the Chris with the net worth the higher of the MCU – ranging to several tens of millions above his co-stars.