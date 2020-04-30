What movies would be candidates for Oscars 2021?

In the Face of a dark image in terms of materials because of the strong crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the list of possible candidates for the next episode of the Oscar 2021 seems to be reduced to the maximum. Considering that the launch of movies on the big screen was going stronger and stronger – until the beginning of march – it may be time to imagine a hypothetical scenario on which the films could shine at the ceremony.

It should be recalled that, recently, the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema (AMPAS, for its acronym in English) has taken a historic decision in describing the movies that will be presented in the first exclusively streaming may be present at the race.

The pandemic is underway, but the film industry remains optimistic and several studios should still get out their strong cards in the cinema, as a Tenet of Christopher Nolan or Wonder Woman 1984, to name a few. However, imagining that no other title would not be the big screen (and taking into account the fact that the race for the Oscar traditionally begins at the end of the year), here is a list of films and parties that may be interested and even win a statuette coveted golden (via .).

Among the main contenders are: Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, Emma, of Autumn de Wilde, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always ” (released at the Berlinale 2020), Sorry We Missed You, The Way Back, Bad Boys for Life, Sonic: The Movie and The Wild Call, among others.

Best photo

Birds of prey

Emma – WINNER

First cow

The invisible man

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Sorry we have missed

The way back

Best director

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Gavin O’conner – The way back

Ken Loach – Sorry you have missed – WINNER

Kelly Reichardt – First cow

Leigh Whannell – the invisible man

Best actor

Ben Affleck – The Way Back – WINNER

Javier Bardem – The roads that are not borrowed

Jesse Eisenberg – Resistance

Harrison Ford – the call of the wild

John Magaro – First cow

Best actress

Elisabeth Moss – “The invisible Man” – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Young woman promising

Imogen Poots – Vivarium

Margot Robbie – Birds of prey

Amy Ryan – Girls lost

Best actor in a supporting role

Antonio Banderas – Dolittle

Jim Carrey – Sonic the hedgehog

Oliver Jackson-Cohen – The invisible man

Udo Kier – Bacurau

Orion Lee – First cow – WINNER

Best actress in a supporting role

Sônia Braga – Bacurau – WINNER

Mia Goth – Emma

Janina Gavankar – The way back

Thomasin McKenzie – Girls lost

Miranda Otto – Descent

Best original screenplay

Bacurau

Never Rarely Sometimes Always – WIN

Young woman promising

Roads that are not borrowed

The way back

Best adapted screenplay

Birds of prey

Emma

First cow

The Invisible Man – WINNER

Girls lost

In the other categories (including technical), the winners could be:

Best photography:

Best edition:

Best visual effects:

Best animated film:

Best makeup and hairstyle:

Best wardrobe:

Best production design of:

Best documentary:

Media as Vulture also suggest Hugh Grant best actor in a supporting role and Matthew McConaughey best actor for his work on the knights of Guy Ritchie. And even Anya Taylor-Joy, thanks to his role in Emma in the category of Best actress.