What movies would be candidates for Oscars 2021?

In the Face of a dark image in terms of materials because of the strong crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the list of possible candidates for the next episode of the Oscar 2021 seems to be reduced to the maximum. Considering that the launch of movies on the big screen was going stronger and stronger – until the beginning of march – it may be time to imagine a hypothetical scenario on which the films could shine at the ceremony.
It should be recalled that, recently, the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema (AMPAS, for its acronym in English) has taken a historic decision in describing the movies that will be presented in the first exclusively streaming may be present at the race.
The pandemic is underway, but the film industry remains optimistic and several studios should still get out their strong cards in the cinema, as a Tenet of Christopher Nolan or Wonder Woman 1984, to name a few. However, imagining that no other title would not be the big screen (and taking into account the fact that the race for the Oscar traditionally begins at the end of the year), here is a list of films and parties that may be interested and even win a statuette coveted golden (via .).
Among the main contenders are: Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, Emma, of Autumn de Wilde, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always ” (released at the Berlinale 2020), Sorry We Missed You, The Way Back, Bad Boys for Life, Sonic: The Movie and The Wild Call, among others.
Best photo
Birds of prey
Emma – WINNER
First cow
The invisible man
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Sorry we have missed
The way back
Best director
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Gavin O’conner – The way back
Ken Loach – Sorry you have missed – WINNER
Kelly Reichardt – First cow
Leigh Whannell – the invisible man
Best actor
Ben Affleck – The Way Back – WINNER
Javier Bardem – The roads that are not borrowed
Jesse Eisenberg – Resistance
Harrison Ford – the call of the wild
John Magaro – First cow
Best actress
Elisabeth Moss – “The invisible Man” – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Young woman promising
Imogen Poots – Vivarium
Margot Robbie – Birds of prey
Amy Ryan – Girls lost
Best actor in a supporting role
Antonio Banderas – Dolittle
Jim Carrey – Sonic the hedgehog
Oliver Jackson-Cohen – The invisible man
Udo Kier – Bacurau
Orion Lee – First cow – WINNER
Best actress in a supporting role
Sônia Braga – Bacurau – WINNER
Mia Goth – Emma
Janina Gavankar – The way back
Thomasin McKenzie – Girls lost
Miranda Otto – Descent
Best original screenplay
Bacurau
Never Rarely Sometimes Always – WIN
Young woman promising
Roads that are not borrowed
The way back
Best adapted screenplay
Birds of prey
Emma
First cow
The Invisible Man – WINNER
Girls lost
In the other categories (including technical), the winners could be:
Best photography:
Best edition:
Best visual effects:
Best animated film:
Best makeup and hairstyle:
Best wardrobe:
Best production design of:
Best documentary:
Media as Vulture also suggest Hugh Grant best actor in a supporting role and Matthew McConaughey best actor for his work on the knights of Guy Ritchie. And even Anya Taylor-Joy, thanks to his role in Emma in the category of Best actress.