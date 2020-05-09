what mustache do you wear for Movember ?

Gentlemen, there is still time to get into it ! The movement “Movember” will last for a few days, until the end of the month of November, and it is, therefore, the opportunity to make a good action, and separate a few hairs on the chin.

What is Movember ?

This event, today’s planetary has been created by the foundation of australia Movember Foundation Charity” to raise public awareness and to raise funds for the research of diseases of the male (such as cancer of the prostate). Contraction of the words moustache and November, Movember takes place throughout the month of November since 1999.

Originally, this idea was born from the imagination of 80 men in Adelaide, Australia, who had decided to let it grow all at the same time. After the true whisker hairs, they then had the idea to create t-shirts with moustaches, to raise funds for charity and research.

A few years later, in 2003, a group of friends from Melbourne was taken the concept to transform it into a world event. The operation was a phenomenal success, being revived by 15 countries around the world !

Get inspired by the stars !

To participate, simply register on the website of the foundation and begin the month of November by being shaved to the white. The moustache (and only a moustache, no goatee or beard) must then grow for the entire month of November. If you lack inspiration, see our slideshow, which brings together the looks of the most out-of Jean Dujardin, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Zac Efron or even David Beckham, but also of Jamie Dornan, Johnny Depp, and even George Clooney !

It is necessary then to make public your commitment. And this of course is on the social networks you post a photo of you in your best profile, with the hashtag #Movember. So get your mowers !

F. A